Home Sport Other

SAI get the better of Madhya Bharat, advance to quarters in nationals

They will take on Hockey Maharashtra on Thursday. In another match, Hockey Coorg drew with All India Police Sports Control Board 0-0.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Goans Hockey & SPSB players in action on Wednesday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Authority of India (SAI) overcame Hockey Madhya Bharat 2-0 in a Pool H match to enter the quarterfinals of 9th senior national championship for men (‘B’ Division) here on Wednesday. SAI topped the pool with 13 points to advance to the next stage. 

They will take on Hockey Maharashtra on Thursday. In another match, Hockey Coorg drew with All India Police Sports Control Board 0-0.

Results: SAI bt Hockey Madhya Bharat 2-0; Steel Plant Sports Board bt Goans Hockey 12-0; Hockey Coorg drew with All India Police Sports Control Board 0-0. Quarterfinal line-ups: Hockey Maharashtra vs SAI; Sashastra Seema Bal vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu; Central Secretariat vs Food Corporation of India; Bengaluru HA vs Hockey Patiala.

Alexandr starts favourite 

Young Russian Grandmaster Predke Alexandr (Elo 2620) will be the top seed and favourite in the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament 2019 for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association to be played from January 18 to 25. The tournament will be held at Hotel Novotel and IBIS Chennai OMR, Sholinganallur.

The Indian challenge will be led by Grandmasters Erigaisi Arjun, Deepan Chakkravarthy, MR Venkatesh, Sundararajan Kidambi, defending champion RR Laxman, Neelotpal Das, Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury and Karthik Venkataraman. The tournament carries a total prize money of `15 lakh. Winner receives `3 lakh.
Arjun helps TN bag lead

Arjun P Murthy’s unbeaten 111 enabled Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 143 against Baroda on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy, U-19 tournament played at TNCA Academy Grounds, Theni. 
Sonu Yadav (80) and Arjun added 105 runs for the seventh wicket. At stumps, Baroda were placed at 173/2 in their second essay.

Brief scores: Baroda 279 & 173/2 (Patil 82, Karulkar 61 n.o) vs Tamil Nadu 422 (Raheja 54, Paul 59, Rajagopal 44, Yadav 80, Murthy 111 n.o; Patidar 4/101).
Tamil Nadu women lose

Ankita Dhami’s 38 helped Uttarakhand beat Tamil Nadu by six runs in the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 league played at Shastri Maidan, Anand, Gujarat.
Brief scores: Uttarakhand 102/3 in 20 ovs (Megha Saini 33, Ankita Dhami 38) bt Tamil Nadu 96/9 in 20 ovs (C Shushanthika 48).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAI Sports Authority of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp