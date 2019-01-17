SAI get the better of Madhya Bharat, advance to quarters in nationals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports Authority of India (SAI) overcame Hockey Madhya Bharat 2-0 in a Pool H match to enter the quarterfinals of 9th senior national championship for men (‘B’ Division) here on Wednesday. SAI topped the pool with 13 points to advance to the next stage.

They will take on Hockey Maharashtra on Thursday. In another match, Hockey Coorg drew with All India Police Sports Control Board 0-0.

Results: SAI bt Hockey Madhya Bharat 2-0; Steel Plant Sports Board bt Goans Hockey 12-0; Hockey Coorg drew with All India Police Sports Control Board 0-0. Quarterfinal line-ups: Hockey Maharashtra vs SAI; Sashastra Seema Bal vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu; Central Secretariat vs Food Corporation of India; Bengaluru HA vs Hockey Patiala.

Alexandr starts favourite

Young Russian Grandmaster Predke Alexandr (Elo 2620) will be the top seed and favourite in the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament 2019 for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association to be played from January 18 to 25. The tournament will be held at Hotel Novotel and IBIS Chennai OMR, Sholinganallur.

The Indian challenge will be led by Grandmasters Erigaisi Arjun, Deepan Chakkravarthy, MR Venkatesh, Sundararajan Kidambi, defending champion RR Laxman, Neelotpal Das, Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury and Karthik Venkataraman. The tournament carries a total prize money of `15 lakh. Winner receives `3 lakh.

Arjun helps TN bag lead

Arjun P Murthy’s unbeaten 111 enabled Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 143 against Baroda on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy, U-19 tournament played at TNCA Academy Grounds, Theni.

Sonu Yadav (80) and Arjun added 105 runs for the seventh wicket. At stumps, Baroda were placed at 173/2 in their second essay.

Brief scores: Baroda 279 & 173/2 (Patil 82, Karulkar 61 n.o) vs Tamil Nadu 422 (Raheja 54, Paul 59, Rajagopal 44, Yadav 80, Murthy 111 n.o; Patidar 4/101).

Tamil Nadu women lose

Ankita Dhami’s 38 helped Uttarakhand beat Tamil Nadu by six runs in the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 league played at Shastri Maidan, Anand, Gujarat.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 102/3 in 20 ovs (Megha Saini 33, Ankita Dhami 38) bt Tamil Nadu 96/9 in 20 ovs (C Shushanthika 48).