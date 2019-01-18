Six detained after CBI crackdown at SAI headquarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DEHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken six persons into custody after conducting a raid at the headquarters of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in New Delhi on Thursday.

The highest investigating agency in the land arrested SAI director SK Sharma, junior accounts officer Harinder Prasad, supervisor Lalit Jolly, upper division clerk VK Sharma, apart from private conductor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus. It is alleged that bills of `19 lakh were pending to be cleared by SAI officials, for which a demand of 3 per cent was being made.

Even if the timing of the raid raised suspicions that it was connected to the ongoing Khelo India Games, SAI dismissed the notion out of hand. It pertained to suspected kickbacks by a few officials of General Administrative Department (GAD), the division responsible for overall procurement of equipment — right from sporting goods to air conditioners — inside SAI premises anywhere in the country.

SAI had contacted CBI after an internal report raised a few red flags via-a-vis members of GAD receiving bribes. “An internal report indicated that a few people could be involved in taking kickbacks from vendors,” Himika Chaudhari, a communications official with SAI, told this newspaper.

“Our DG (Neelam Kapur) raised this issue with the minister (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore), and both of them decided to not conduct an internal investigation even though that was one way to deal with the issue. Both wanted to send a warning to members of all departments, so they decided to involve CBI. To this effect, the DG wrote to them a few months ago, informing the agency of our suspicions.”

Kapur said that she involved the highest investigating agency in the country because of zero tolerance towards corruption. “We support all action against corruption and have zero tolerance for corruption.”

CBI officials reached SAI headquarters — at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium — at around 5.00 pm, and sealed the entire premises shut for business. Raids were still on inside the premises a good five

hours later.

Meanwhile, Rathore said the government is committed to a corruption-free India. (...) “That’s why when we found out corrupt practices by a few officers in @IndiaSports, we gave their info to relevant agencies...,” he tweeted.