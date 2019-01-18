Pro League: Testing times in store for world hockey

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saturday promises to be a new dawn for world hockey. The launch of Pro League may usher in an era not seen before in the sport. India, of course, will remain a bystander for the first two years, as Hockey India (HI) opted to withdraw both men’s and women’s national teams (an official reason is awaited) from the competition.

In the eyes of high performance director David John, not being part of Pro League is a “problem”. Here to watch the ongoing men’s senior nationals (B Division), the Australian, who will double up as interim coach of the men’s national side, spoke on a number of issues, including the level of domestic hockey, a reduction in core probables, and the challenge of qualifying for Olympics. Excerpts:

The 2019 calendar without playing Pro League

It’s a problem because we have to come up with a calendar. A lot of the (top) teams don’t want to play because they are playing enough matches in Pro League. That means we are having to play more teams like Canada, South Africa and Asian teams over and over.

Chances of travelling to play Tests in countries playing Pro League

No, I don’t think so. It’s up to the Pro League country as to whether they actually want to play us. We can’t just go there and say “play Tests”. Often, they will say no because “we have our Pro League matches”. So that’s a problem.

Solutions to ensure national players get proper game-time in run-up to Olympics

At the moment, it’s difficult because we are not in Pro League. They can (Indian players going abroad as long as it doesn’t clash with the team’s international schedule). Our next international matches are at Azlan Shah. We have our Open Finals Series (June), which is important because the top two from there will go to Olympic qualifiers. From June to November, there is a gap. Personally, I would be happy if some of our senior players go to another country and get some exposure there.

Other events leading up to Olympic qualifiers at the end of the year

We are going to Japan in August-September to have a familiarisation tour. We will have to wait for some time to find out who we will be playing in the qualifiers. If we play some one like Belgium, then we will play in Belgium. It’s not home and away, it’s going to be a best of two matches in the home country of the higher ranked team. Which is why it’s vital that we maintain our ranking to ensure we get a good draw.

Next batch of core probables that he will select

I would prefer 48. Last year was 48 (seniors) and 48 juniors. However, Sports Authority of India (SAI) won’t allow that, so we have to go back to 33 seniors. It’s unfortunate because 15 of those boys will drop back into domestic hockey. The reality is their fitness and skill level drop. They will not get the same level of training they would at the national camp, but I am limited by SAI. I don’t know their reasons. The batch of 33 will be named once the A nationals finish (in Gwalior on February 10).

Disadvantages of a shorter pool

The coaches would probably prefer 33 because 48 is hard to manage. For me, it means opportunities for 15 more players. Being in the national camp automatically means exposure.

Quality of players in the domestic game

There is a big gap between India and some other countries. Europeans have an advantage because their domestic games are like playing international hockey every weekend. Their transition from state to international is not difficult. When you take a boy out of Tamil Nadu and he plays against Holland, that is difficult. Even if he plays for Indian Oil against Railways, it’s still a big gap. It’s a problem we have in India.

