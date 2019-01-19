On road to recovery, Ganesh targetting Super comeback

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lot of players were tried by former coach Stephen Constantine before he finalised the 23-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup. There was a lot of hue and cry over some omissions. But if there was one man the Englishman would have liked to have in his team, it would probably have been Chennaiyin FCs Dhanpal Ganesh. After being picked for many crucial qualifying matches, an injury let down the 27-year-old.

While those who went to the UAE can look back and feel proud about the way they fared, Ganesh can only try to find solace in cliches like ‘age is on his side’ or ‘there is still a lot to play for’. There was not one press conference last year where Chennaiyin coach John Gregory did not speak about how he misses the services of the defensive midfielder. His ability to cut down attacks could have been crucial for Sunil Chhetri & Co, considering the tense moments in front of the goal in the last match.

But all that is in the past and Constantine is gone. Whoever comes next will have a different approach and ideology. Barring a few, all other players will have to prove why they should be picked. And that is a challenge Ganesh is looking forward to.

“It was my dream to represent India at the Asia Cup. I was happy to contribute during the qualifying rounds. But I couldn’t be there when it mattered the most. The coach and captain (Chhetri) used to send messages from time to time, asking me to stay motivated. And I am not worried about Constantine leaving. I couldn’t play enough for him and that’s sad as I learnt a lot from him. Whoever comes next, I don’t care. I will play in the ISL and give my 100 per cent to get back into the team,” he said.

Ganesh has been injury-prone since his early days. But his mind has always been stronger than his body. Every time he picks up a knock, the Chennai man comes back stronger. Targeting a comeback soon, that is what Ganesh is once again focussed on. The only thing he was worried about while recovering was how the team was coping without him.

“I am almost getting back to full fitness. I have started doing basic things like running. The doctors are saying I can start proper training in two months. While the date is not confirmed yet, Super Cup is my target. Winning isn’t possible every year. Ups and downs will be there. Chennaiyin always bounces back and we still have the Super Cup and the AFC Cup. I hope we can do well in both. There are games left in the ISL and I hope we win all.”