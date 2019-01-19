Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal loses to Carolina Marin to end India's campaign at Malaysia Masters

Saina Nehwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

KULA LUMPUR: Saina Nehwal's impressive run at the Malaysia Masters came to an end following her straight-game loss to reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the women's singles semifinals, here Saturday.

The 28-year-old Indian, who had won the title in 2017 and was a runners-up in the 2011 edition, went down 16-21 13-21 to fourth seed Marin in a 40-minute match to bring an end to India's campaign at the first World Tour Super 500 tournament of the season.

Tied 5-5 ahead of the clash, Saina had made a good start to the match leading 5-2 at the start but an aggressive Marin reeled off seven straight points to turn the tables before grabbing a 11-9 lead at the break.

The Spaniard extended it to 13-9 before Saina clawed back at 14-14.

However, Marin produced a determined effort to reach the game points after gathering six points on the trot.

She easily sealed the first game in 20 minutes with a measured return at the Indian's fore court.

In the second game, Marin was more dominant as she surged to a 6-1 lead early on and kept her stranglehold at the interval with a 11-6 advantage.

Saina tried to make a comeback but Marin was always a step ahead.

The Spaniard slowly created a huge gap which the Indian failed to bridge.

Marin eventually grabbed eight match points with a cross-court smash.

Saina saved one with a deep corner smash which Marin failed to connect but the left-handed shuttler produced a straight return next to seal the issue in her favour.

