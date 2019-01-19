Home Sport Other

Sathish holds top seed in first round

Harrington CA bagged the U-16 Pongal Series Cup by beating SKCA 3-0 in a three-match series at Reddy Sumangali grounds. 

Published: 19th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sathish Chandra G held top seed GM Alexandr Predke to a draw in the first round of the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy on Friday. 

Round 1 (Indians unless specified): Sathish Chandra G drew with Alexandr Predke (RUS); Levan Pantsulaia (GEO) bt Tarun Adireddy; Dharani Kumar MS lost to Ivan Rozum (RUS); Ivan Popov (RUS) bt Adarsh Tripathi; Evrin Selvam lost to Luka Paichadze (GEO); Aleksandro Aleksej (BLR) bt Aakash G; Badri Narayan B lost to Erigaisi Arjun; Deepan Chakkravarthy bt Niharika Ch; Divyan T lost to Kirill

Stupak (BLR); Tuan Mi-nh Tran (VIE) bt Tejes Suresh Kumar; Abhis-
hek Giri lost to Susanto Megaranto (INA); Karthik Venkataraman bt Chirag Mudraje.
CFC inter-school tourney
Chennaiyin FC, in collaboration with BOOST, will conduct the BOOST Chennaiyin FC Football Championship. It’s expected to start on January 28. The four-week tournament will feature more than 1100 footballers from 64 schools in U-13 and U-15 age groups. The top three teams from each section will be trained by the Chennaiyin FC coaching staff. 

Easy wins for MASS, Kingstar
D Ginoraj’s 83-ball 155 helped MASS outplay AMCA by 209 runs in the U-12 section of the New Year Trophy. In the U-10 category, Kingstar posted a 113-run win against SJCA.
Brief scores: U-12: MASS 264/2 in 25 ovs (D Ginoraj 155, Sreeshanth 73) bt AMCA 55 in 14 ovs. MoM: D Ginoraj. U-10: Kingstar 229/7 in 25 ovs (Jairishi 102, Abhishek 35) bt SJCA 116/3 in 25 ovs (Prajith 47). MoM: Jairishi.

Harrington CA bag title
Harrington CA bagged the U-16 Pongal Series Cup by beating SKCA 3-0 in a three-match series at Reddy Sumangali grounds. 

Brief scores: Harrington CA 207/7 in 30 ovs (TS Siva 77, T Tejeshwara 34, S Hrithish 31; Ramsundar 3/34) bt SKCA 164/8 in 30 ovs (A Aakif 59, Hariprasad 38). MoM: TS Siva. SKCA 131 in 24.1 ovs (A Aakif 64; Raghul 3/26, Anirudh 3/8) lost to Harrington CA 133/3 in 22.4 ovs (T Tejeshwara  69 n.o). MoM: T Tejeshwara. Harrington CA 221/6 in 30 ovs (T Tejeshwara 51, Abivadanan 32, S Hrithish 34; Ramsundar 3/41) bt SKCA 127 in 30 ovs (Hariharan 38 n.o; LV Arjun 3/34, Vishal 3/14). MoM: LV Arjun.

