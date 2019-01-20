Taking pain in stride for Olympic dream: Lovlina Borgohain

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Indian athletes of an earlier generation, a medal in a big international event would have meant a good enough reason to stop aspiring further. Not this lot. Fresh from a bronze in the women's World Championship, boxer Lovlina Borgohain can't wait to get going for the next big one — Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Bugged with a leg injury, she is itching to get back to full fitness for the qualifying events lined up this year.

Instead of satiating her appetite, the bronze in New Delhi last November has made her hungrier. Advised rest by doctors of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for a pain in the left leg, she was getting restless sitting at home in Assam's Golaghat. So she went to the senior national championship in Vijaynagar, Karnataka, and won gold in the 69kg category. Far from being satisfied with it, she is looking ahead to tougher tests coming up.

"I won the senior nationals, but that’s alright. Nobody will remember me after a few years. These medals will mean nothing if I cannot win an Olympic gold,” said Lovlina from Golaghat. This Olympic dream was injected into her by her father, after she got selected in a trial conducted by the SAI in her hometown. She is ready to go any distance to fulfil that dream.

Right now, the 21-year-old is aiming at complete recovery so that she can resume training in full throttle. “The pain has reduced but not completely gone. If I continue to practise in this condition, it might affect me adversely. I have to consult the doctors before I start training. There was a period when I couldn’t train hard enough. But this being Olympic qualification year, I cannot miss many events."

Other than this hunger, Lovlina also stands out for her eagerness to introspect. She replays past bouts in her mind and tries to find out if there was anything that she could have done differently. Instead of blaming setbacks on external factors, she wants to know if she could have done better. Her defeat in the World Championship semifinal against eventual gold medallist Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei is an example. “I lost because I committed a foul. Had I not done that, I could have won. It felt bad, but that’s boxing. You lose only to learn. I’m still improving on those aspects,” she said.

Once the pain subsides and she starts training normally, Lovlina plans to sit with her coaches and finalise the programme for the qualifying competitions. Until she does that, she can't help but get restless.