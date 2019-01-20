Three GMs upset in Chennai Open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-four players were on three points each after the third round of the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahaligam Trophy at Novotel IBIS OMR Hotel on Saturday. Fifteen of them are Indians.

GB Harshavardhan sprang a surprise by besting Russian GM Ivan Rozum. Senthil Maran caused another upset, beating GM Sundararajan Kidambi with black. Sai Vishwesh C beat GM Andrei Deviatkin of Russia in another game where the underdog beat the favourite with black. All three are among the leaders.

TN U-23 women lose to Karnataka

Karnataka sealed a comfortable six-wicket victory against Tamil Nadu in Group D of BCCI women’s U-23 T20 event in Anand, Gujarat. Karnataka overhauled their target of 85/5 in 14.5 overs.

Brief scores: TN 85/5 in 20 ovs (S Anusha 42, SB Keerthana 30) lost to Karnataka 86/4 in 14.5 ovs (S Shubha 36, D Vrinda 27).

Varun on song in snooker tourney

Reigning state champ J Varun Kumar defeated Arun Madhu 2-0 with a break of 62 in the second frame in the quarterfinal of Anglo American Cue Sports snooker tournament. This stage is being played in a round robin format.

Quarterfinal results: J Varun Kumar bt Arun Madhu 53-28, 74-8; Parthiba Rajendran bt Chitra Magimairaj 65-36, 60-38; Varun Kumar bt Parthiba Rajendran 88-10, 104-0; Varun Kumar bt Chitra Magimairaj 70-34, 68-35; Daksh Reddy bt Arun Madhu 67-45, 56-37; Mohnish Arya bt Chitra Magimairaj 60-20, 64-56.