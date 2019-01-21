Chess: Akash stuns GM Raset in Round 4 of Chennai Open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six players were sharing the lead with four points each after the fourth round of the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament, for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy at Novotel IBIS OMR Hotel in Sholinganallur on Sunday. International Master and former national champion Akash G defeated GM Ziatdinov Raset of USA in a Ruy Lopez game that lasted for 46 moves.

Results: Round 4: (Indians unless specified): Akash G (4) bt Ziatdinov Raset (USA, 3), Paichadze Luka (GEO, 4) bt Laxman RR (3), Manik Mikulas (SVK, 3.5) drew with Ale­ksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 3.5), Girish A Kou­shik (4) bt Deepan Chakkravarthy J (3), Stu­pak Kirill (BLR, 3.5) drew with Muthaiah AL (3.5), Rathanakaran K (3) lost to Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 4), Tran Minh Thang (VIE, 3) lost to Ka­rthik Venkataraman (4), Vignesh NR (3.5) drew with Harshavardhan GB (3.5), Sai Vis­hwesh C (3) lost to Nguyen Van Huy (VIE, 4).

TN men clinch hockey title

Tamil Nadu beat Central Secretariat 4-3 to win the Arise Steel 9th Hockey B division India senior national men’s championship on Sunday. Tamil Nadu won the national title after 20 years. The two finalists qualify for the senior national A division to be held later this year.

Results: Final: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu bt Central Secretariat 4-3; 3rd place match: SAI bt Bengaluru Hockey Association 5-1.

Mohnish claims top honours

Mohnish Arya secured the Anglo American Cue Sports snooker title with a 3-2 win over Parthiba Rajendran.

Results: Final: Mohnish Arya bt Parthiba Rajendran 3-2 (56-64, 72-46, 84(52)-38, 40-60, 50-20).

Aravind shines

S Aravind’s 6/13 helped Ebenezer CA defeat Ambattur CC by 91 runs in a first division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: Ebenezer CA 178 in 43.3 ovs (S Gokul 5/43) bt Ambattur CC 87 in 31.2 ovs (S Aravind 6/13).