Home Sport Other

Chess: Akash stuns GM Raset in Round 4 of Chennai Open

Tamil Nadu beat Central Secretariat 4-3 to win the Arise Steel 9th Hockey B division India senior national men’s championship on Sunday.

Published: 21st January 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu players after winning the B division hockey nationals | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six players were sharing the lead with four points each after the fourth round of the 11th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess tournament, for the Sakthi Group Dr N Mahalingam Trophy at Novotel IBIS OMR Hotel in Sholinganallur on Sunday. International Master and former national champion Akash G defeated GM Ziatdinov Raset of USA in a Ruy Lopez game that lasted for 46 moves.
Results: Round 4: (Indians unless specified): Akash G (4) bt Ziatdinov Raset (USA, 3), Paichadze Luka (GEO, 4) bt Laxman RR (3), Manik Mikulas (SVK, 3.5) drew with Ale­ksandrov Aleksej (BLR, 3.5), Girish A Kou­shik (4) bt Deepan Chakkravarthy J (3), Stu­pak Kirill (BLR, 3.5) drew with Muthaiah AL (3.5), Rathanakaran K (3) lost to Tran Tuan Minh (VIE, 4), Tran Minh Thang (VIE, 3) lost to Ka­rthik Venkataraman (4), Vignesh NR (3.5) drew with Harshavardhan GB (3.5), Sai Vis­hwesh C (3) lost to Nguyen Van Huy (VIE, 4).

TN men clinch hockey title
Tamil Nadu beat Central Secretariat 4-3 to win the Arise Steel 9th Hockey B division India senior national men’s championship on Sunday. Tamil Nadu won the national title after 20 years. The two finalists qualify for the senior national A division to be held later this year.
Results: Final: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu bt Central Secretariat 4-3; 3rd place match: SAI bt Bengaluru Hockey Association 5-1.

Mohnish claims top honours
Mohnish Arya secured the Anglo American Cue Sports snooker title with a 3-2 win over Parthiba Rajendran.
Results: Final: Mohnish Arya bt Parthiba Rajendran 3-2 (56-64, 72-46, 84(52)-38, 40-60, 50-20).

Aravind shines
S Aravind’s 6/13 helped Ebenezer CA defeat Ambattur CC by 91 runs in a first division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: Ebenezer CA 178 in 43.3 ovs (S Gokul 5/43) bt Ambattur CC 87 in 31.2 ovs (S Aravind 6/13).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Grandmaster Chess Chennai Open Akash G GM Ziatdinov Raset

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp