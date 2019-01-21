Home Sport Other

Pro League pullout may impact 2020 Olympic hopes

The decision to prioritise may also hinder India’s chances of advancing in Tokyo.

The national team will most likely drop down world rankings because of Hockey India’s decision to not participate in the Pro League which started on Saturday

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE decision to not play in the Pro League may be detrimental to India’s chances of doing well at the Olympics next year. If both the men’s and women’s teams get that far, that is. When Hockey India pulled the plug in July 2017, their logic held water. “Let us make it clear that the Pro League will not give direct berths to the top four teams in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It will only give the top four teams a chance to play in the Olympic qualifiers.”

The federation’s argument that both teams had a better chance of getting to the qualifiers through the Hockey Series Finals route was also based on solid logic. One only needed to look at the men’s team’s principal rivals (Japan and South Africa) or the women’s team’s major foes (Japan and Chile) in that meet to reach this conclusion.  

Beat the likes of Japan or Chile twice in the Finals, and both the teams will sail through to the Olympic qualifiers. A far easier route than finishing top four in the Pro League. However, both the teams have ended up sacrificing vital ranking points which could make their qualifying process a bit harder.

Here’s an example using the men’s side to illustrate that point. The team finishing eighth in Pro League gets as many points as the team winning the Series Finals. So ev­en if India wins the latter and Germany finishes fourth in the latter, they will drop down the rankings. Germany, World No 6, currently has 1631 po­i­nts and a fourth-place finish will take that tally to 2231. India, World No 5, by virtue of wi­nning the Series Fin­als, wi­ll only end up with 2215. If th­ey don’t win the tit­le, that ra­nking could fall even lower.

That is why India’s high-performance director David John felt not playing in the Pro League was a ‘problem’. “I hope we can hold our current rankings,” he told this newspaper. It is crucial because rankings will decide which team India will face in the qualifiers in November.

Here’s how it will work. The top-14 teams not yet qualified will go into the hat with the best-ranked side facing the worst ranked side at home and so on. So, for example, if India are the third best-ranked side, they will face third from bottom over two legs at home. But if they slip, they might wake up to the prospect of having to beat Germany away to even qualify. John agreed to this scenario when he was in the city to watch the Nationals (B Division).

The decision to prioritise may also hinder India’s chances of advancing in Tokyo. Considering the groups are drawn based on how they are ranked, the World No 5 may well find themselves in a group containing Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands. What happens to the rankings between now and November will be studied furiously by all and sundry. 

