Tom Brady helps Patriots book Super Bowl date with Rams

New England Patriots are through to their third consecutive Super Bowl after a 37-31 over-time NFL playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:10 PM

Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship

By AFP

KANSAS: Five-time champion Tom Brady guided the New England Patriots into their third consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday with a 37-31 over-time NFL playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 on February 3 in Atlanta after the Rams outlasted the New Orleans Saints 26-23 on the first day in NFL history with two over-time playoff games.

After four lead changes and a late Chiefs drive in the fourth quarter left the game deadlocked at 31-31, the Patriots drove down the field 75 yards in 13 plays and Rex Burkhead's 2-yard touchdown run sent New England back to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots will seek their third title in five seasons after winning Super Bowls over Seattle in 2015 and Atlanta in 2017. New England lost to Philadelphia in last year's championship spectacle.

It will be the ninth Super Bowl appearance in 18 seasons for the Patriots under the direction of superstar quarterback Brady, who guided New England over the then-St. Louis Rams 17 years ago.

tom brady new england patriots los angeles chiefs Super Bowl NFL

