Youngest coach Mohammed Ali Qamar focussed on teamwork in second innings

CHENNAI: First Indian pugilist to win a Commonwealth Games gold (2002). Mohammed Ali Qamar’s talent was there for all to see in the late 90s and early 2000s. After that historic feat, he was touted for big things. But before long, he had become a forgotten man. Forced to spend time in the medical room, he was not quite able to fulfil his promise.

His career might have come to an abrupt end due to injuries, but his love for boxing remains intact. After a short break, he used every opportunity to train kids near his birthplace in Kidderpore, an impoverished Kolkata neighbourhood. What started as a way to stay occupied, soon turned serious.

“I never thought I would get into coaching. I rested for some time after I stopped boxing, I knew I had much to offer. That’s when I did the coaching course. It was a step-by-step process,” the AIBA 2-star coach said.

So impressive has been Qamar’s rise that he was fast-tracked as chief coach of the women’s national team. The 38-year-old was recently handed the role by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). With just a year to go before Tokyo Olympics, the youngest to take up this role is aware it’s going to be a stiff test.But he is not fazed by such thoughts. “It is a big responsibility for me. I have been in the camp for a few years now. I’m confident that I can fulfil this role,” he remarked.

His journey has already begun, as the women’s team is currently undergoing a camp in New Delhi. With a total of 60 boxers, Qamar and his support staff (a total of 12 coaches) have been keeping a close eye on each one of them. Being the man to call the shots, the chief coach’s initial goal is to make the drill organised.

“I have to ensure that the right coaches are assigned to the boxers, based on the boxers’ equation with the coaches. Some are comfortable with certain coaches. So a perfect mix could make a big difference,” the Arjuna awardee noted, stressing that it’s going be teamwork.

Indian boxing has made notable improvement in recent times. The coach is determined to build on those. “We did well at the Asian Championship and also the World Championship. Those performances have instilled belief in us. We believe we are on the right track.”

Qamar said there will be extra focus on shaping boxers, who could potentially take part in the Olympics.

“We have the Asian Championships and World Championships this year, so we will be looking to give 100 per cent support to all. With the Olympics next year, we are also having a discussion on giving additional attention to boxers who could potentially compete in Tokyo.”