Russian GM Maxim Lugovskoy sole leader after sixth round of Chennai Open chess meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has taken six rounds to find a sole leader at the Chennai Open chess tournament. Russian GM Maxim Lugovskoy it was, with a perfect score of six points. He beat International Master P Shyamnikhil with black pieces in the sixth round. In the fifth round also played on Monday, Lugovskoy had got the better of IM G Akash. Georgian GM Luka Paichadze and GM Aleksej Aleksandrov of Belarus were tied in the second spot with 5.5 points each. They beat Girish Koushik and AR Harikrishnan, respectively.

There were 13 players on five points, including for Indians — Shyamnikhil, GM Karthik Venkataraman, IM NR Vignesh and GM Erigaisi Arjun. Local player AL Muthaiah caused an upset in the fifth round by beating experienced Megaranto Susanto.

Muthaiah’s kingside attack was a treat to watch, as he came up with an electrifying rook sacrifice, coupled with a mate threat. He kept his cool, forcing his opponent to resign after 31 moves. But in the sixth round, Muthaiah lost to Arjun with black pieces.

Double GM norm holder Shyaamnikhil was the joint leader after five rounds, having beaten Tran Tuan Minh of Vietnam. The Bluemenfeld Counter Gambit game saw the Indian leaping forward to a big pawn push in the centre.

In the ensuing skirmish of exchanges, he placed both his rooks behind passed pawns, converting his advantage into a win.

Anand in top spot with Carlsen in Tata Open

Wijk Aan Zee: Viswanathan Anand produced a crushing win over Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the eighth round to share the lead with Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the Tata Steel chess tournament here. Having outclassed Vladimir Kramnik of Russia as black in the previous round, Anand continued his dem­olition act and grounded Mamedyarov who is currently ranked third in the world.