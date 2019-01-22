Home Sport Other

Sailors Aishwarya and Ekta pair up to repair past

Sailors Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan and Ekta Yadav have contrasting stories.

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sailors in action during a sailing event. (File | EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One did not have a partner willing to commit herself ahead of last year’s Asian Games. With very less practice, she failed to match the qualification mark during selection trials. Another was busy battling a court case — one she eventually lost to Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar — to get to Jakarta. Now, the two are planning to team up to win medals while doing what they love.

Sailors Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan and Ekta Yadav have contrasting stories. Aishwarya has an Asian Games bronze (2014) to her name. But a few months later, she split with partner Varsha, as they had different plans. Ekta, on the other hand, was hoping to get her big break in Indonesia after bronze in Asian Sailing Championship a month before the big event. But that legal tussle was too big an obstacle to surmount.

But all that is in the past and the two are planning to start from scratch. With Ekta as her new partner, the Chennai girl is starting to dream again. “Jayalakshmi (her partner before Ekta) could not devote enough time for sailing as she was pursuing engineering. I, on the other hand, wanted to fully focus on the sport. Right now, I have no targets. We haven’t started training together yet. But I hope that we can go for an international event by the end of March. While we knew each other well and did participate together in the nationals last December, we need more practice and coordination.”

Ekta will be joining Aishwarya by Thursday in Chennai to start what they hope will be a fruitful collaboration. But the Bhopal native too has not had the best of times after the court fiasco. She even contemplated quitting the sport. Her former partner Shaila Charles did so. “My father and Aishwarya played a crucial role in taking this decision. I was clueless after the Asian Games snub. I did not sail for a long time. I am just going to give this another shot. I want to win more medals.”

Even as they are planning to start training together within this week with the support of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA), there are some problems that they are facing. Yachting Association of India (YAI) is yet to get a nod from the sports ministry regarding hiring new coaches. Funding is also a major issue for both.

Aishwarya at least had support from the government before, as she was part of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s (SDAT) Elite Sports Persons Scheme. But she is no longer eligible. However, Ekta is mostly on her own. But she does have little support from the Madhya Pradesh government.

“I have already informed TNSA about our plans. We need to train for at least for two to three months before thinking of participating in events or going abroad. The cost of a rescue boat and petrol alone will add up to approximately Rs 1,200 per day,” Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya Nedunchezhiyan Ekta Yadav Asian Games bronze

