Hockey India: Engine without coach

The Indian hockey team has come up by leaps and bounds over the last 10 years. One look at the results and this becomes very obvious.

The Indian team will once again be mentored by a foreign coach

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian hockey team has come up by leaps and bounds over the last 10 years. One look at the results and this becomes very obvious. But that improvement hasn’t spilled over into other areas of the sport — especially coaching. Here are two numbers that will drive home the fact. At the moment, there are 49 registered coaches (34 men and 15 women) with Hockey India. As an aside, want to know the number of registered players in the country? Three-thousand-fifty eight (1670 men and 1388 women).  The other sobering number is this. 

Out of the 49, only one is currently eligible to become chief coach of the senior men’s team — Harendra Singh, who was sacked a few weeks ago. For the former international is the only Indian in the country to have done the FIH Level 3 coaching programme, a pre-requisite for the position. HI’s ‘qualifications and experience’ criteria have inadvertently ruled out every Indian coach wanting to apply for the vacant post. “High performance coaching qualifications minimum of (Level 3, FIH).”

But why are the numbers this bad? Why are Indian coaches not at par with their Dutch or Australian counterparts, universally recognised as the sport’s modern gurus. Lack of know-how, reluctance to go abroad and learn the level III programme (it’s not offered in India) and lacking in basic coaching methods are some of the reasons why.     

HI’s High performance director, David John, who has been in the country for more than two years, says the standard of coaching has not improved in that time. 

“I just completed writing a Level I and II coaching accreditation (course), which should start rolling out probably in April,” he says. “I think it’s important because the level of coaching hasn’t improved in the two years (that I have been here). From the grassroots level all the way up to the senior nationals, we need to improve the level of coaching and bring them up to standard. Then, the players can get more knowledge and their play can improve.” 

The coaching standards at the recently concluded B Division Nationals, a meet John attended, left the Australian frustrated as he felt he was watching the same match again and again. “When I watch games, it’s the same. There is very little in their tactics. The formations are similar every game and the coaches don’t really make much difference. They observe the matches but they don’t really make any tactical differences to change the game.”  

This is far from ideal because the first port of call for all of tomorrow’s players is these coaches. So John, whose coaching module will be available in Hindi as well, and a few others from HI will doing a roadshow from April to help coaches do the programme. “We will do a roadshow and travel to each of the districts to offer it,” he said. To also put an end to uninformed coaches forming a part of the ecosystem, HI will make it mandatorily for all domestic teams to only be coached by those who have completed the level 1 and 2 training modules. 

Curiously enough, this problem isn’t just limited to state teams. So HI have stipula­ted that the current Indian co­aches attached with the men’s te­am will have to obtain at le­ast an FIH Level 1 coaching ba­dge within the next six mo­nths in order to remain with the national programme. Till this scenario improves, expect HI to continue looking overseas.

