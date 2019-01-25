After bail lifeline, Ghosh stares at hurdles on road to redemption

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paddler Soumyajit Ghosh has fought many battles on the table. But one that has bogged him down has been on the personal front. A series of allegations and court cases have turned his career upside down. On Wednesday, Ghosh breathed a sigh of relief when he was granted unconditional bail by Barasat Court (West Bengal) for a domestic-violence case. The 25-year-old is now targetting a fresh start to salvage his career.

However, Ghosh’s difficulties are far from over. While the bail has eased his way, his playing career still has a few roadblocks. With no national-ranking events till July, Ghosh wants to play in Europe to improve his world ranking — that has plummeted from 59 to 220 during his suspension — and get back to the national camp. But to leave the country, he needs the court’s permission as he may be summoned anytime. Ghosh may also not get a visa as European countries have restricted issuance rules for persons with criminal cases pending in their country.

“It has been a traumatic experience. I didn’t touch the racquet for nine months. And then I was facing fresh allegations again. But I have to move on,” he said. “My target is to play in Europe. But I need permission from the court to apply for a visa. If I get to play there, I will be away from this toxic situation and concentrate on table tennis.”

Fitness is Ghosh’s next obstacle, one that has been worsened by those nine months of suspension. It was evident during the senior nationals in Cuttack earlier this month. Representing Haryana, he lost all his three matches in men’s singles qualifying to opponents without a world ranking.

“I was at my best when I was suspended. They lifted the ban only a week before the nationals and asked me to play. I was not in shape so I knew it would be very difficult. But I was happy to be back. Federation members were also there and they motivated me.”

Ghosh’s personal woes started last March. He was playing in Germany when he was accused of rape by Tulika Dutta, his 18-year-old girlfriend. That led to a provisional suspension by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) two days after the complaint. He eventually married her last August, and was free to play again in January. But last week, Tulika lodged a police complaint against Ghosh and his family members for domestic violence.

The Kolkata resident, however, is determined to put all that in the past. Ghosh will return to competition in the PSPB Inter-unit Championship next month, with an aim to be at his best by July, when Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships starts.

“It won’t be easy as I have to shed 10-15kg to be in top condition. I resumed practice on Thursday. It will take time for me to get my rhythm back. But that is what I am looking to do,” he said.