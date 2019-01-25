Home Sport Other

Chief Minister’s Trophy from February 5-7

The district-level Chief Minister’s Trophy 2018-19 will be held from February 5 to 7.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Chettinad Vidyashram team which emerged winners in the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah Invitation inter-school cricket tournament for boys

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The district-level Chief Minister’s Trophy 2018-19 will be held from February 5 to 7. Winners will qualify for the state-level meet. Participants born on or after January 1, 1998 and below 21 as of December 31, 2018 are eligible. They should be from Chennai district, proof of which should be submitted. A copy of ration card, voter id, driving license or school mark sheet as proof of staying in state for at least five years should be submitted.

Swimming (50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley) and gymnastics (men 6, women 4) will be held on February 5 and 6 at Velachery Aquatic Complex. Track and field events (men’s 100m, 800m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin throw and women’s 100m, 400m, 3000m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus, javelin throw), basketball, kabaddi, handball, volleyball, weightlifting (men 8, women 7), badminton, table tennis will take place on February 6 and 7 at JN Stadium.

The first three winners will receive `1000, `750 and `500, respectively. Entrants should be present at the venue before 7 am on the day of the meet. 

TN’s Paul cracks 148
Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 148 helped Tamil Nadu post 534 in their second essay and draw the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match against Delhi in Theni. Delhi got three points for securing first-innings lead.

Vetrivel stars for St Bede’s
I Vetrivel’s 5/8 helped St Bede’s beat Neelambal Subramaniam HSS, Salem, in the final phase of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet in Tirunelveli.
Brief scores: St Bede’s 193/2 in 20 ovs bt Neelambal Subramaniam HSS (Salem) 43 in 10.2 ovs. Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS (Coimbatore) 103/8 in 20 ovs bt Plato’s Academy (Tiruppur) 101/7 in 20 ovs. Santhome HSS 174/4 in 20 ovs bt Concordia HSS (Vellore) 85 in 20 ovs. Srirangam Boys HSS (Trichy) 175/3 in 20 ovs lost to Le Chatelier (Madurai) 178/1 in 16.5 ovs.

Udit to play Nithilan in final
Udit Gogoi, Nithilan Eric, Karthika Vijay and Kundana Sri Bandaru reached the finals of the Sumanth & Co Sreshta Super Series U-16 meet at Match Point Tennis Academy-Krishnan Tennis Centre courts.
Results: Boys: N Eric bt A Majumder 6-4, 6-3; U Gogoi bt A Rathnam 6-1, 6-2. Girls: K Vijay bt J Rani 6-0, 6-2; K Sri Bandaru bt 
L Prabha 6-2, 5-7, 7-5..
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp