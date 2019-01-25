Chief Minister’s Trophy from February 5-7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The district-level Chief Minister’s Trophy 2018-19 will be held from February 5 to 7. Winners will qualify for the state-level meet. Participants born on or after January 1, 1998 and below 21 as of December 31, 2018 are eligible. They should be from Chennai district, proof of which should be submitted. A copy of ration card, voter id, driving license or school mark sheet as proof of staying in state for at least five years should be submitted.

Swimming (50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley) and gymnastics (men 6, women 4) will be held on February 5 and 6 at Velachery Aquatic Complex. Track and field events (men’s 100m, 800m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, javelin throw and women’s 100m, 400m, 3000m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus, javelin throw), basketball, kabaddi, handball, volleyball, weightlifting (men 8, women 7), badminton, table tennis will take place on February 6 and 7 at JN Stadium.

The first three winners will receive `1000, `750 and `500, respectively. Entrants should be present at the venue before 7 am on the day of the meet.

TN’s Paul cracks 148

Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s 148 helped Tamil Nadu post 534 in their second essay and draw the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match against Delhi in Theni. Delhi got three points for securing first-innings lead.

Vetrivel stars for St Bede’s

I Vetrivel’s 5/8 helped St Bede’s beat Neelambal Subramaniam HSS, Salem, in the final phase of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet in Tirunelveli.

Brief scores: St Bede’s 193/2 in 20 ovs bt Neelambal Subramaniam HSS (Salem) 43 in 10.2 ovs. Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS (Coimbatore) 103/8 in 20 ovs bt Plato’s Academy (Tiruppur) 101/7 in 20 ovs. Santhome HSS 174/4 in 20 ovs bt Concordia HSS (Vellore) 85 in 20 ovs. Srirangam Boys HSS (Trichy) 175/3 in 20 ovs lost to Le Chatelier (Madurai) 178/1 in 16.5 ovs.

Udit to play Nithilan in final

Udit Gogoi, Nithilan Eric, Karthika Vijay and Kundana Sri Bandaru reached the finals of the Sumanth & Co Sreshta Super Series U-16 meet at Match Point Tennis Academy-Krishnan Tennis Centre courts.

Results: Boys: N Eric bt A Majumder 6-4, 6-3; U Gogoi bt A Rathnam 6-1, 6-2. Girls: K Vijay bt J Rani 6-0, 6-2; K Sri Bandaru bt

L Prabha 6-2, 5-7, 7-5..

