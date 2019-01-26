Maharishi Vidya Mandir girls finish table-toppers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maharishi Vidya Mandir defeated Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College 21-5, 21-15, 21-16 in the girls’ table tennis final in the Agar Khel inter-school tournament organised by Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College. Meanwhile, Chinmaya Vidyalaya girls won the badminton crown.

Final results: Boys: Kabaddi: MGR Govt School bt Vijayanth Govt School Avadi 35-29. Hockey: St Paul’s HSS bt Velammal Vidyashram Surupet 2-0. Girls: Badminton: Chinmaya Vidyalaya bt TI HSS 21-18, 21-15. Table Tennis: Maharishi Vidya Mandir bt Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College 21-5, 21-15, 21-16. Hockey: Vidya HSS bt Velammal Vidyashram Surupet 2-0. Throwball: Velammal MHSS bt Sri Sankra Bala Vidyalaya 15-10, 15-8.

Murphy Memorial football

Twenty-six teams will be in action in the 20th Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial South India football tournament to be held from January 26 to February 1. It will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Total prize money is `37,500.