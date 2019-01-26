Home Sport Other

Maharishi Vidya Mandir girls finish table-toppers

Meanwhile, Chinmaya Vidyalaya girls won the badminton crown.

Published: 26th January 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maharishi Vidya Mandir defeated Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College 21-5, 21-15, 21-16 in the girls’ table tennis final in the Agar Khel inter-school tournament organised by Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College. Meanwhile, Chinmaya Vidyalaya girls won the badminton crown.

Final results: Boys: Kabaddi: MGR Govt School bt Vijayanth Govt School Avadi 35-29. Hockey: St Paul’s HSS bt Velammal Vidyashram Surupet 2-0. Girls: Badminton: Chinmaya Vidyalaya bt TI HSS 21-18, 21-15. Table Tennis: Maharishi Vidya Mandir bt Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College 21-5, 21-15, 21-16. Hockey: Vidya HSS bt Velammal Vidyashram Surupet 2-0. Throwball: Velammal MHSS bt Sri Sankra Bala Vidyalaya 15-10, 15-8.

Murphy Memorial football

Twenty-six teams will be in action in the 20th Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial South India football tournament to be held from January 26 to February 1. It will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Total prize money is `37,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp