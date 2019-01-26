Pranesh silver lining in ordinary Indian campaign

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: The 11th Chennai Open chess tournament, which concluded here on Friday, wasn’t the best of tournaments for Indians. Though the event saw entries from six Indian Grandmasters, the highest spot that one of them managed to occupy was eighth — Karthik Venkataraman finishing there with 7.5 points. Even established names like defending champion RR Laxman and Deepan Chakkravarthy flattered to deceive, finishing 24th and 21st, respectively.

One of the few bright spots though was Tamil Nadu’s M Pranesh, who became the only player from India to achieve an IM norm in the tournament. The 12-year-old’s first IM norm came when he defeated GM Erigaisi Arjun in the ninth round. “I’m obviously very happy and delighted to get my IM norm. I have been playing chess since I was five years old. A lot of hard work has gone into it over the years. I was keen to do well in the Chennai Open and luckily, I made a good beginning,’’ said Pranesh.

The Tamil Nadu State Chess Association regularly conducts tournaments in other districts too. This has generated plenty of interest in the sport and also improved the awareness of budding chess players.

“My elder brother and I took up chess as my parents did not want us to run around and play outdoor games. I am studying in the seventh standard at the Shri Vidhya Giri Matriculation High School, Karaikudi. My coach is Grandmaster RB Ramesh. After joining Ramesh sir, my game has improved a lot,’’ he said.

Mention the name of D Gukesh (who recently became the second-youngest GM in the world) and Pranesh’s face lights up. “I have beaten Gukesh twice. Not played against Praggnanandhaa so far. My immediate aim is to be a Grandmaster. To achieve that, I need to play in a lot of big tournaments and gain exposure. I am working towards it. I sketch to relax and it is my hobby. I like watching table tennis and cricket,’’ he said.

Twenty-two-year-old Girish A Koushik, who was placed 10th, lauded TNSCA’s initiative in organising a quality tournament. “The quality of the tournament was good with several GMs playing in it. It was good exposure for all of us from different age groups. I narrowly missed a GM norm — that tells you how strong the field was,’’ said Girish. GM Pantsulaia Levan of Georgia won the title with 8.5 points. He got richer by `3 lakh.

Results (Indians unless specified): Levan Pantsulaia (Geo) 8.5 drew with Alexandr Predke (Rus) 7.5, Ivan Popov (Rus) 8 bt Maxim Lugovskoy (Rus) 7.5, Ivan Rozum (Rus) 8 bt Andrei Deviatkin (Rus) 7, Luka Paichadze (Geo) 8 bt Padmini Rout 7, Aleksandro Aleksej (Blr) 8 bt Nguyen Van Huy (Vie) 7, Megaranto Susanto (Ina) 8 bt Pranesh M 7, Vignesh NR 7.5 drew with Karthik Venkataraman 7.5, Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (6.5) lost to Tran Tuan Minh (Vie) 7.5.

Final placings

1. Levan Pantsulaia (Geo) 8.5; 2-6 Ivan Popov (Rus), Aleksej Aleksandrov (Blr), Luka Paichadze (Geo), Megaranto Susanto (Indonesia), Ivan Rozum (Rus) 8.0; 7-10 Maxim Lugovskoy (Rus), Karthik Venkataraman (India), Alexandr Predke (Rus), Girish A Koushik (Ind) 7.5 points.