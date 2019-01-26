Home Sport Other

State pension for former sportspersons

Former state sportspersons in indigent circumstances are eligible for a pension of `3000 per month.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former state sportspersons in indigent circumstances are eligible for a pension of `3000 per month. They can register through www.sdat.tn.gov.in from January 21. The last date is February 22. The applicants’ monthly income should not exceed `6,000 and they should have completed 58 years of age as of April, 2018.

They should have participated in national-level meets, with prize winners getting priority. Sportspersons who have taken part in national-level meets for schools run by state sports associations, all-India university tournaments, competitions recognised by IOA, national or international events are eligible. Those receiving state or central government pensions are not. Winners of veterans’ meet are also not eligible. 
Inter-school T20 tournament

St Bede’s AIHSS beat Le Chatelier, Madurai, in the semifinal of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet in Tirunelveli. The final will be played on Saturday.
Semifinals: St Bede’s AIHSS 182/4 in 20 ovs (Vignesh Iyer 90) bt Le Chatelier (Madurai) 89/6 in 20 ovs (S Nikhilesh 3/19). Santhome HSS 111/9 in 20 ovs (B Sai Sudarshan 54; P Jobin Jerald 3/18) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi (Coimbatore) 112/6 in 19.3 ovs.

Udit, Kundana crowned

Top seed Udit Gogoi and fourth seed Kundana Sri bagged titles in the U-16 boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, in the Sumanth & Co Super Series tournament conducted by Match Point Tennis Academy at Krishnan Tennis Centre. Udit beat Nithilan Eric 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Kundana pulled off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Karthika Vijay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp