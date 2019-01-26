State pension for former sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former state sportspersons in indigent circumstances are eligible for a pension of `3000 per month. They can register through www.sdat.tn.gov.in from January 21. The last date is February 22. The applicants’ monthly income should not exceed `6,000 and they should have completed 58 years of age as of April, 2018.

They should have participated in national-level meets, with prize winners getting priority. Sportspersons who have taken part in national-level meets for schools run by state sports associations, all-India university tournaments, competitions recognised by IOA, national or international events are eligible. Those receiving state or central government pensions are not. Winners of veterans’ meet are also not eligible.

Inter-school T20 tournament

St Bede’s AIHSS beat Le Chatelier, Madurai, in the semifinal of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet in Tirunelveli. The final will be played on Saturday.

Semifinals: St Bede’s AIHSS 182/4 in 20 ovs (Vignesh Iyer 90) bt Le Chatelier (Madurai) 89/6 in 20 ovs (S Nikhilesh 3/19). Santhome HSS 111/9 in 20 ovs (B Sai Sudarshan 54; P Jobin Jerald 3/18) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi (Coimbatore) 112/6 in 19.3 ovs.

Udit, Kundana crowned

Top seed Udit Gogoi and fourth seed Kundana Sri bagged titles in the U-16 boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, in the Sumanth & Co Super Series tournament conducted by Match Point Tennis Academy at Krishnan Tennis Centre. Udit beat Nithilan Eric 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Kundana pulled off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Karthika Vijay.