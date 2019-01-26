Wrestling with hope

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to the advancements in video analysis and technology, studying one’s opponent in any sport is no longer a hurdle. Ask Bajrang Punia and he will agree. At the Asian Games in August last year, the 24-year-old barely had a blip until the final against Japan’s Daichi Takatani. While Bajrang eventually won, Takatani, who understood his weakness, gave him a hard time. After taking a 6-0 lead, the boy from Haryana’s Jhajjar district had to sweat it out before winning it 10-8 to clinch gold.

Two months later, Bajrang travelled to Budapest for the World Championships as a strong favourite in the 65kg category. In the final, he was pitted against another Japanese — Takuto Otoguro. By then, Bajrang’s vulnerability was known to top wrestlers. Target his right leg and Bajrang will falter. And that’s exactly what Otoguro did. After dominating for almost a year (gold in Commonwealth Games, Tbilisi Grand Prix, Yasar Dogu International & Asian Games), Bajrang fell 9-16 to settle for a silver.

Yet, it was a historic moment as he became the only Indian to win two Worlds medals. It also helped him be World No 1 in his category. But missing out on that gold in Hungary is something that still bothers him. And that’s why he has been devoting most of his time on something specific these days. “Nowadays, I spend most of the time working on my right leg and defence. The Olympics is one-and-a-half years away and I want to make sure the same mistakes don’t hold me back then. My coach also tells me that if I can try and find a solution to that, nothing can stop me,” he said.

As happy as he is for becoming the best in the world in his category, Bajrang is still a humble man and has in mind, the struggles he had to go through to get to where he is now. And that is visible in his perception of his opponents. “Most of my opponents are 19 or 20 and everyone is good. I have a lot of respect for everybody. They are here because they are national champions. They have become Olympic champions after beating former winners,” he said.

While he is enjoying life in the ongoing Pro Wrestling League (PWL) — he beat European champion Haji Aliyev three days ago to help Punjab Royals register their second consecutive win — Bajrang has his priorities sorted. While he considers it a privilege to wrestle and train with Olympic and World champions on a day-to-day basis in the PWL, Tokyo 2020 is always on top of his mind. And he wants to make sure that he qualifies for it as early as at the World Championships in September in Astana, Kazakhstan.

His personal coach Shako Bentinidis, who he hired in February last year, also feels that his leg is the only thing stopping him from conquering everything. “We started a lot of work with his snags. He should concentrate on this leg. In the last moments of a bout, he loses concentration and makes the same mistakes again. If he can get that right, then nobody can stop him,” Bentinidis said.