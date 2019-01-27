Home Sport Other

Saina Nehwal wins Indonesia Masters after Carolina Marin's injury

After losing her two meetings against Marin, it was third time lucky for Saina.

JAKARTA: Saina Nehwal became the first Indian shuttler to win a title this season after she beat Carolina Marin in the final of the Indonesia Masters. Marin was leading 10-4 before injury forced her to withdraw midway through the first game.

Saina's last title on the BWF circuit was in January 2017 when she won the Malaysia Masters GP but she returned to winning ways against the Spaniard in the final after losing to her in her last two meetings. This is now the Indian shuttler's third Indonesia Masters title.

However, it wasn't all according to plan as Marin was on fire from the outset until she went down trying to defend a shot from Saina. She got back on her feet but it was clear that the injury was severe and she had to leave the court disheartened and in tears.

About the injury, Saina said: "This is not good at all. She is a very tough competitor and it is very unfortunate.

"I just came out of injury. I played this events to see how good is this. and I'm happy I could play the semifinals at Malaysia and final here. Looking forward to get back to shape and play next tournament," she said.

"I have been getting injured in the last few years. I always try to come back stronger, there is no secret. I want to thank physios and coaches who are supporting me a lot."

The injury also meant that Marin's quest for her maiden Indonesia Masters title continued.

