TNCA Senior Division: Chaturved shines for MRC A 

NEW DELHI: NS Chaturved’s 103 helped MRC A post 217 against Young Stars CC on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division League match at SSN College grounds. Chaturved raised 116 runs in 45 overs for the second wicket with B Rahul (63). At IIT, medium-pacer Abhishek Tanwar’s 6/47 helped Grand Slam bowl out Jolly Rovers for 210. In reply, Grand Slam were 27/0.

Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Vijay CC 298/5 (Kousik 92 n.o) vs India Pistons. At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 210 (Tanwar 6/47) vs Grand Slam 27/0. At MAC: Alwarpet 244/5 (Shijit 116) vs MCC. At SSN: MRC A 217 (Chaturved 103) vs Young Stars 5/0. At IC–Guru Nanak: Nelson 356/5 (Shoaib 140 n.o) vs CromBest. At TI–Murugappa: Globe Trotters 264/6 (Sumant 106) vs TI Cycles.

Jeppiaar win

Jeppiaar Mamallan Engineering College defeated New College 3-2 to enter the main draw of the 20th Rev Fr LD Murphy football tournament organised by Loyola College on Sunday.

Results: Jeppiaar Mamallan Engineering College 3 bt New College 2; Vels University, 2 bt Nazareth College 0; Gurunanak College 1 bt St Joseph’s Engineering College 0; Loyola Hostel 2 bt Patrician College 0.

International WGM tourney

The Tamil Nadu State Chess Association will organise Velammal AICF International Women Grandmaster round-robin tournament at Hotel Abu Sarovar Portico from January 28-February 4. Six Indian International Masters will take up the challenge against six foreign players, who won titles. Aakanksha Hagawane, Sapale Saloni, Michelle Catherina P, Varshini V, Divya Deshmukh, Chandreyee Hajra are the Indians in the fray. IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag, IM Osmak Iulija, IM Nakhbayeva Guliskhan, WGM Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh, WGM Babiy Olga, WIM Colombia are the foreign players. The total prize money is `7.5 lakh.

Kannan bags title

Vijay Kannan beat Vinodh Sridhar 6-3, 6-2 the 35-plus singles final at the 13th TS Santhanam Memorial national senior tennis championship.

Results: Singles: 35-plus: Vijay Kannan bt Vinodh Sridhar 6-3, 6-2. 45-plus: Nitten Kirrtena bt Gustavao A Perziano (walk over). 55-plus: R Nagaraj bt Chellaiah 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: 35-plus: Vinodh Sridhar/Vijay Kannan bt Abhinav/Adith 6-3, 6-1. 45-plus: Nitten Kirrtena/Rajesh Ganapathy bt Rameez Cadar Samad/Vijay Venkatesan 6-4, 6-1. 55-plus: Sanjay/Nagaraj bt Kartik Kailash/Nirmal 4-6, 6-3, 11-9. 65-plus: Venkatachalam/Govind bt CH Naidu/Krishnaswamy 6-3, 6-2.