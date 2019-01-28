Coaches satisfied with resurgent Saina’s net gains

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: Not long ago, Saina Nehwal missing out on matches due to niggles had become a recurring theme. The former World No 1 was making headlines for the same. With her body not getting any younger, she was enduring a tough phase. The 28-year-old’s hunger to win was intact, but her body disagreed. That’s when she decided to make sweeping changes to her training regime, beginning early 2018. With the assistance of renowned sports physio Chris Pedra, she had to forget all her old drills. She had been pushed away from her comfort zone.

It’s been little over a year and her progress is evident, making three finals (BWF events) last year and also claiming her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Her hard work off the court has paid off. It’s a sentiment national chief coach agreed with. “She has worked hard in the last couple of years. And she has showed signs of progress. She has had issues with niggles and injuries but she has fought them well and also had a good 2018,” Pullela Gopichand said.

And she could not have dreamt of a better start to 2019, having reached the Malaysia Masters semis and winning the Indonesia Masters on Sunday. In the latter, she got lucky in the final as her rival Carolina Marin, who was leading 4-10 in the opening game, called it quits after sustaining a leg injury.

“Win is a win and this performance will encourage me to do even better in the upcoming tournaments,” Saina told this newspaper from Jakarta. Gopichand is pleased with the World No 9’s positive start. “The way she played both the tournaments is a good start to the year. Indonesia tournament is something she has done well in the past.

“In the last two weeks, she has played some good badminton and it’s good to see her in the winning ways.”

Saina’s former coach, U Vimal Kumar, is also delighted to see her back in the winner’s circle but was not quite sure about her movement in the court. “She is yet to hit 100 per cent in regards to her fitness. I see she is not free in her movements. I believe it’s her mental resolve and her experience that has been helping her beat some top rivals. When she is in full flow, her young talented opponents find her tough to beat.”

Vimal’s concerns are valid as Saina, despite her never-say-die attitude, has fallen short against the big hitters in recent years.

Before Sunday’s meeting, Saina had beaten Marin just once in the last five encounters. The last time she beat World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying was in 2013. Against World No 6 Akane Yamaguchi, she has just two wins in nine outings. “She has that consistency but when you play Tai Tzu and Marin, that’s where she will be tested,” Vimal remarked, saying that this start could help her close the gap with those aforementioned players. “These two tournaments should give her the boost ahead of the All England Championships. She is slowly trying to get back in the game and it’s a good effort.”

