Volleyball: Focus on service for benefit of community

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT was August 2009 and the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune was hosting the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U-21 World Championship. India finished a respectable fourth in the competition that featured some of the best teams like the USA and Brazil. Naveen Raja Jacob was one of the stars for the colts and even managed to bag an individual award — Best Server.

Now one might assume that a young team such as the one from 2009 would go on to win at least a few medals at the highest level as seniors (volleyball is one of those team sports where the juniors usually graduate to the top level with distinction — Russia, USA and Brazil are prime examples).

But unfortunately, that was not the case. Forget winning a medal, India has never even qualified for the Worlds since 1952. Heck, they haven’t played in the Olympics even once.

Canada, on the other hand, did not even qualify from their group and finished 12th in the event 10 years ago. Not one player from their squad won an individual honour. Yet, Rudy Verhoeff, who was a part of the squad then, was crucial for Canada as they finished 5th at the Rio Olympics. And ten years later, the duo will play for Chennai Spartans in the Pro Volleyball League (PVL). The only difference is Naveen’s got a national title to his name while Rudy is an Olympian. And Chennai Spartans coach MH Kumara feels that the approach by Indian players and coaches is one reason why India never made it big. “Indian team was always attack-oriented. While it is important to attack, there are other aspects as well. Take service for example. We used practice serves while relaxing after a day’s session. A lot of things were neglected. Nowadays, service kills games and the PVL has introduced a very interesting rule. If the ball lands without touching the opponents (an ace), the team will get two points. It took a rule like this for us to understand the importance of service,” he said.

Spartans skipper Shelton Moses and deputy Naveen agreed with their coach and are hoping that mingling with the two Olympians (Ruslans Sorokins) in the squad will improve their game. “It is a big opportunity for us with the foreigners coming in. It will help us become more experienced and win more medals at the international level,” Shelton said.

The Spartans have been training since January 17. Rudy and Latvian Sorokins joined the team only a week back. But the duo have gelled well with the team according to coach Kumara. Rudy, in fact, was surprised when he got a message from his manager regarding an opportunity to play in India. After training with the team, the Canadian’s mindset has changed about Indian players. However, he too felt that there was a need to improve in a lot of areas.

“There are great players here. The attackers are world-class. Unfortunately, volley is not just about attacking. The coach has already spoken about service. There are other elements like blocking, defence, organisation and strategy,” said the 29-year-old.