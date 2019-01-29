Home Sport Other

Indian women's hockey team beats Spain 5-2 in third match

India have managed to level the series at 1-1. After having lost the tour opener 2-3, India held Spain to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

Published: 29th January 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (File | AFP)

Rani Rampal (File | AFP)

By PTI

MURCIA: The Indian women's hockey team put up a spirited display to stun World Cup bronze medallists Spain 5-2 in its third match of the tour here on Tuesday.

Young striker from Mizoram, Lalremsiami (17th, 58th minutes) starred with a brace, while Neha Goyal (21st), Navneet Kaur (32nd), Rani Rampal (51st) maintained India's lead after the initial setback in the first quarter.

By virtue of this win, India have managed to level the series at 1-1. After having lost the tour opener 2-3, India held Spain to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

But it was Spain, who scored the first goal in the seventh minute through Berta Bonastre.

A determined India, however, made a quick recovery with striker Lalremsiami's fine goal in the 17th minute and then struck again four minutes later through Neha to take a 2-1 lead.

Navneet struck a splendid third goal for India in the 32nd minute.

Though Bonastre scored her second goal of the match in the 35th minute to narrow down India's lead to 3-2, the visitors kept their nose ahead with strikes at the right time.

Skipper Rani found the net in the 51st minute and then young striker Lalremsiami scored her second goal of the day just two minutes from full time to hand India a convincing 5-2 victory.

"I am pleased with the performance. We are working to be more steady in our performance and we are improving match-by-match. This is a process and we need to keep repeating such performances to grow further," said India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"I am giving constant feedback on individual performances and behaviours. Overall, we are progressing well and beating a World Cup medal winning side in its home ground is a big confidence boost for this young team," he added.

India will play their fourth match against Spain on Thursday.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs spain hockey Rani Rampal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp