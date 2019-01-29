Home Sport Other

TNCA Senior Division: Kousik hits 201, puts Vijay CC in command

Meanwhile, Grand Slam posted 307 in 91 overs to take a 97-run lead against Jolly Rovers at IIT-Chemplast.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-rounder J Kousik’s maiden double century (272 b, 17x4, 1x6) enabled Vijay CC to declare at 498 for 7 against India Pistons on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division League at CPT-IP grounds. Kousik and Varun Kumar added 108 runs in 26.5 overs for the sixth wicket.

For Pistons, M Prabhu, Maan K Bafna and Rajwinder Singh picked up two wickets each. In reply, the hosts were 119 for three in 35 overs at stumps with S Guru Raghavendran making 43. In another match at SSN College grounds, ace India spinner R Ashwin took four wickets for MRC A, but could not prevent Young Stars from taking the lead. Riding on a stubborn 65 by S Swaminathan, Young Stars were 234 for 8 at close of play.

Meanwhile, Grand Slam posted 307 in 91 overs to take a 97-run lead against Jolly Rovers at IIT-Chemplast. V Ganga Sridhar Raju was the top scorer with 52 runs. For Rovers, K Vignesh was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets. Earlier, Rovers had posted 210 runs.

Brief scores: CPT-IP: Vijay 498/7 decl in 143 ovs (J Kousik 201 n.o; S Abishiek 61, N Jagadeesan 58) vs India Pistons 119/3 in 35 ovs. At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 210 vs Grand Slam 307 in 91 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 52; K Vignesh 3/73). At MAC: Alwarpet 401/8 decl in 142 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 131 n.o, P Shijit Chandran 116, RS Jaganath Sinivas 56; J Syed Mohammed 3/70, P Sakthi 3/114) vs MCC 65/3 in 36 ovs. At SSN: MRC A 217 vs Young Stars 234/8 in 93 ovs (S Swaminathan 65; R Ashwin 4/49). At IC–Guru Nanak: Nelson 425 in 105.1 ovs (Shoaib Mohammed Khan 168 n.o, MP Rajesh 80, V Subramania Siva 76; GR Manish 3/95, R Alexandar 3/102) vs CromBest 221/4 in 72 ovs (Ankur Julka 88 n.o). At
TI–Murugappa: Globe Trotters 411/8 decl in 148 ovs (U Sushil 131 n.o, Sumant Jain 106; D Rahul 3/96 ) vs TI Cycles 105/1 in 30 ovs.

TAGS
J Kousik Vijay CC TNCA senior division league

