Winning start for Saloni, Angela in women’s chess

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: WIM Saloni Sapale defeated WIM Chandreyee Hajra in the first round of the Velammal-AICF International Women Grandmaster chess tournament on Monday. Osmak Lulija, Babiy Olga (both Ukraine) and Franco Valencia Angela (Colombia) also posted wins. Former national champion and WGM Aarthie Ramaswamy inaugurated the tournament.

Round 1 (Indians unless specified): Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) lost to Osmak Iulija (Ukr); Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) lost to Franco Valencia Angela (Col); Babiy Olga (Ukr) bt Varshini V; Aakanksha Hagawane drew with Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon); Chandreyee Hajra lost to Saloni Sapale (1); Michelle Catherina drew with Divya Deshmukh.

KESPA-HITS swimming

Chettinadu Vidyashram (499 points) and Loyola ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (60) won the overall titles in the schools and colleges sections, respectively, in the 4th KESPA-HITS swimming championship. SBOA School & Junior College finished second in the schools section. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science finished runners-up in the college section.

Winners: School: Chettinadu Vidyashram (499 points), runners-up: SBOA School & Junior College (149). College: Loyola Engineering and Technology (60), runners-up: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (33). Individual champions (Boys): Overall: Rakesh Kumar H (DG Vaishnava, 25 points). Group I: Ahamed Azraq (Chettinadu Vidyashram, 25). Group II: Sree Mohan (Chettinadu Vidyashram, 21). Group III: Rishwanth MS (Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Aupet, 23). Group IV: Nitheesh MS (Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Aupet, 25). Group V: Mithesh K (SBOA School & Junior College, 20). Group VI: Arnauv Kumar (SRD Fomra Vivekanada Vidyalaya, 15) & Abdul Hafeez M (Unity Public School, 15). Group VII: Sathwik Chakravarthy (RC Infansia Kidzee, 15). Group VIII: Vidhul Viswanathan (SBOA School & Junior College, 15). (Two champions in Group VI): Girls: Overall: Shruthimole ES (MOP Vaishnava, 21). Group I: Varsha V (St Aloysius Anglo Indian HSS, 25). Group II: Krtya Lakshmi Sajith (Chinmaya Vidyalaya, 23). Group III: Chitturu Neha (Modern Senior SS, 19). Group IV: Sreenithi (St Britto’s Academy, 21). Group V: Oviya S (Bakthavatsalam Vidyashram, 25). Group VI: Shashini P (St Aloysius Anglo Indian HSS, 17). Group VII: Raechel Bernard S (Ravindra Bharathi Global School, 15). Group VIII: Madhushra (Chettinadu Vidyashram, 5).