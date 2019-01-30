AICF Women Grandmaster: Babiy Olga sole leader after three rounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Woman Grandmaster Babiy Olga of Ukraine snatched the sole lead with three points after the third round of the Velammal AICF Women Grandmaster round robin tournament, held at Hotel Abu Sarovar Portico on Tuesday. Former world U-12 champion Divya Deshmukh moved to the second spot with 2.5 points after a win over fellow Indian Sapale Saloni.

Results: Round 3 (Indians unless specified): Babiy Olga (UKR) bt Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (KAZ), Aakanksha Hagawane bt Franco Valencia Angela (COL), Chandreyee Hajra drew with Varshini V, Michelle Catherina P drew with Munguntuul Batkhuyag (MON), Divya Deshmukh bt Sapale Saloni.

Paul shocks Shravan

Paul Cepha beat second seed Shravan Anand 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the PV Viswanath Memorial U-16 tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.

Results: (all pre-quarters):

Boys: Tharakesh Ashokar bt Aswath Arjun 6-2, 3-6, 6-0; Mukil Ramanan bt Samuel Jones 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4; Krishna Priyan bt Siddharthdharan 6-1, 6-3; Dilli Babu bt Anwesh Mishra 7-5, 4-6, 6 -4; Aaron Niranjan bt Bharathwaj w/o; Keerthivasan bt S Vishal 6-7, 6-0, 6-1; Adhirit Awal bt Golubevs Kirill 7-6 (3), 6-2; Paul Cepha bt Shravan Anand 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Girls: Kundana Sri bt Harshitha S 6-0,6-1; Jyoshitha bt Himaja 6-4, 6-4; Abinaya Catlyn bt Anya Nair 6-2, 6-2; Akshaya Riveira bt Anjali Sadagopan 6-1, 6-1; Siddi Saxena bt M Jasha 6-0, 6-3; Janani Ramesh bt Anusuya S 6-1, 6-1; TV Devasree bt Tamanna Joseph 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Joel Nichole bt SR Ananya 6-3, 6-3,

MOP celebrates sports day

The 27th annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women was inaugurated by Sonal Chandra, IPS Superintendent of Police, at University Union Grounds, Chetpet, on Tuesday.