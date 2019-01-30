TNCA senior division: Twin tons galvanise CromBest, six wickets for R Ashwin

Home Sport Other

Ankur and Wilkins added 222 runs in 55.4 overs for the fifth wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Ankur Julka (139, 185b, 19x4, 4x6) and Wilkins Victor (166, 246b, 23x4, 4x6) enabled CromBest to declare at 478 for seven and bag a lead of 53 runs against Nelson SC on the final day of a Senior Division TNCA league match on Tuesday. Ankur and Wilkins added 222 runs in 55.4 overs for the fifth wicket.

In another match, MRC A declared at 173 for 6 in their second essay and set Young Stars a target of 157 in 35 overs. Young Stars began in earnest, but lost hopes midway and opted to play safe to make 84 for 3 in 32 overs and the match was called off in the 12th mandatory over. Earlier in the morning, R Ashwin picked up six wickets for 49 runs to restrict the hosts to 234 in their first essay. Meanwhile, Globe Trotters collected five points in a drawn match against TI Cycles, based on their first innings lead.


Brief scores:

At CPT-IP: Vijay 498/7 decl & 30/0 drew with India Pistons 246 (Rajat Paliwal 77, Malolan Rangarajan 5/75, R Sai Kishore 3/84). Vijay 5, Pistons 2.

At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 210 & 232/6 (B Aparajith 110 n.o, Kaushik Gandhi 61, M Abhinav 4/103) drew with Grand Slam 307. Grand Slam 5, Rovers 2.

At MAC: Alwarpet 401/8 decl drew with MCC 208/5 (Akshay V Srinivasan 64, U Sasi Dev 50). MCC 3, Alwarpet 3. At SSN: MRC A 217 & 173/6 decl (K Srikar Bharat 72) drew with Young Stars 234 (S Swaminathan 65, R Ashwin 6/49) & 84/3. Young Stars 5, MRC A 2.

At IC-Guru Nanak: Nelson 425 drew with CromBest 478/7 decl (Wilkins Victor 166, Ankur Julka 139, S Ganesh 58). CromBest 5, Nelson 2.

At TI-Murugappa: Globe Trotters 411/8 decl drew with TI Cycles 317 (Kunal Chandela 119, R Ananth 51, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/61). Trotters 5, TI Cycles 2.

