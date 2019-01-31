Women Grandmaster tournament: Michelle Catherina joint leader after victory in Round 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based Woman International Master Michelle Catherina moved to joint-lead with 3 points after the fourth round of the Velammal AICF Women Grandmaster round-robin tournament, held at Hotel Abu Sarovar Portico.

Sharing the lead with Michelle are top seed International Master Batkhuyag Munguntuul of Mongolia and Woman Grandmaster Olga Babiy of Ukraine. Half a point behind on 2.5 points are Divya Deshmukh, Aakanksha Hagawane (both India) and Iulija Osmak (Ukraine).

Results (Indians unless specified): Round 4: Iulija Osmak (UKR) bt Sapale Saloni, Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MON) bt Divya Deshmukh, Varshini V lost to Michelle Catherina, Angela Franco Valencia (COL) lost to Chandreyee Hajra, Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ) lost to Aakanksha Hagawane, Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (MON) bt Olga Babiy (UKR).

Hat-trick for Srijay

Srijay V Srinivas’s 6/15, including a hat-trick, paved the way for Vidya Mandir SSS A to beat Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS by five wickets in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: AVM Rajeswari MHSS A 179/9 in 50 ovs (J Sam Immanuel Lazar 45, CB Keshav 50; Adittya Varadharajan 4/37, R Rohit Subramanian 3/29) lost to The PSBB Millennium School A 182/7 in 45.5 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 51, K OM Nitin 52 n.o). PSBB A 154 in 44.3 ovs (AB Dhiyash 56, P Akarsh 40; I Vetrivel 3/26, Siddarth Prakash 4/33) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 158/3 in 35.4 ovs (Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 35, S Sri Abisek 69, Manav Parakh 37 n.o). Don Bosco MHSS A 289/5 in 50 ovs ( B Jeswin Bradman 116 n.o, SR Athish 31, S Ajay Kumar 34, Karan Hamir Sampat 32 n.o) bt DAV Boys SSS 119 in 34 ovs (Jeet S Jain 34, B Kishore 33; S Abhinav 5/34). Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS 75 in 35.3 overs (Srijay V Srinivas 6/15) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS A 78/5 in 11.1 ovs (K. Vijay Priyadarshan 34 n.o.)

TN boys win, silver for girls

The Tamil Nadu boys team won the gold medal at the 46th junior national and inter-state carrom championship held in Nagpur. They beat Uttar Pradesh in the final. The girls team settled for silver after going down to Bihar in the summit clash. Results: Finals: Boys: TN bt Uttar Pradesh 3-0. Girls: TN lost to Bihar 1-2.