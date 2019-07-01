Chennai Customs bag title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Customs defeated SRM 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 16-14 in the men’s final of the P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament.Results: 3rd Place: ICF, Chennai bt Income Tax, Gujarat 25-22, 25-21.

Sharma bags silver

Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma of Tamil Nadu bagged the silver medal in the Group 2 boys’ 200m backstroke at the 36th Sub Junior and 46th Junior National Aquatic meet. Results: (TN only): Boys: Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma (Group 2 boys’ 200m backstroke silver), D Adhithya (Group 1 boys’ 50m butterfly bronze), P Vikkas (Group 1 boys’ 100m freestyle bronze), Girls: Sarojini Saminathan (Group 3 girls’ 200m medley bronze), Sohaliya Syed (Group 2 girls’ 50m butterfly bronze), Adwika G Nair (Group 3 girls’ 100m freestyle bronze).

Wafar shines

K Wafar’s 70 helped Disticts I to bag a lead of 134 runs over Districts II in the drawn ma­tch of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament.Brief scores: Districts II 52 in 29.2 ovs and 176 in 75.1 ovs (S Sivadevan 45, S Santhosh Kumar 57, R Dhanush 37, T Shree Hari 4/13) drew with Districts I 186 in 69 ovs (K Wafar 70, N Mithilesh 55, S Jayanth 6/7).

Kothandapani sparkles

Kothandapani’s knock of 88 ensured a six-wicket win for Chrompet CC over Fine Star CC in a Kancheepuram DCA Second Division league match on Monday.Brief scores: First Division: Krishnaraj RC 128/9 in 30 ovs tied with Prahalad CC 128/7 in 30 ovs. Second Division: Mani Memorial 152/8 in 30 ovs (M Dhanasekar 47) lost to Sumangali Homes 156/5 in 21.1 ovs (P Arun 61). Garnet CC 158/8 in 30 ovs (Adithya Varadharajan 88) lost to Blue Bird CC 159/7 in 24.3 ovs (Karthikeyan 4/36). Fine Star CC 164/9 in 30 ovs (MD Vagaran 44) lost to Chrompet CC 168/4 in 19.1 ovs (Kothandapani 88). Southern Railway Institute (Tbm) 90 in 26.5 ovs lost to Venugopal RC 94 /4 in 11.4 ovs.