Honda’s Rajiv and Senthil show fight, first win of season for Awhin

SUZUKA: Racers Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar’s worst fear had become a reality. There was substantial rain in the morning here on Sunday. That meant the Idemitsu Honda Racing India duo’s already difficult task following a subdued run in the Race 1 on Saturday, had become even harder. Even though the rain had subsided when the race started, the damp conditions at the Suzuka Circuit was always going to be challenging. Finishing the race itself was going to be a massive task.

Yet, they put up a gutsy show in Race 2 of AP250 category on Sunday to leave the fourth round of the Asian Road Racing Championships with something to build on. As many as nine competitors couldn’t complete the eight-lap race and some of them were involved in crashes.Starting from 13th in the grid, Rajiv improved on his 15th-place finish in Race 1 by one spot. The Chennai lad was quick off the blocks and was as high as fourth in the opening lap itself. But he fell down the pecking order soon. “I’m disappointed because I had a good start. I could have done much better because everyone’s pace was not that fast. I could not see through the visor due to low visibility,” he reflected.

Nevertheless, this 14th-place finish helped him gain two points and places him in the top-15 in the championship standings with 25 points.Senthil also put up a much-improved display.

After finishing first from bottom in the opening race, he had remained positive and had entered Race 2 with top-20 finish as his aim. The Coimbatore boy did just about enough to ride home his bike in 20th position. But his story was similar to Rajiv’s and he also said that it was tough to navigate without proper visor.

Having wisened up after this test, the youngster is optimistic about his chances in the next round due to be held in China in August. The ARRC will be returning to China after a gap of seven years. “Even in the season opener (Malaysia), where it was new for all, I did well. I’m confident that I can do better,” the 18-year-old said.

Taking into overall performance here, Honda’s vice president of brand and communications, Prabhu Nagaraj, conceded that there are lot of aspects the team needs to work on. But he remained hopeful, especially after witnessing the duo survive Sunday’s test unscathed. “I’m happy that both could complete the race,” he said. “Rajiv’s pace was good and he has managed to stay within top-15. I’m sure we can improve further.”

At the top end of the track, it was once again an exciting fight with Race 1 winner A Muhammad Fadly of Indonesia showing early signs of keeping up his good run. But it was Indonesia’s Awhin Sanjaya who stole the limelight, winning the race ahead of his Astra Honda Racing countrymate and teammate Irfan Ardiansyah.

Andy was trailing Ardiansyah until the end but the former did enough to take the second prize. For Awhin, this was his first win of the season. But it was not a straightforward one for the 20-year-old. He was locked in a battle with Rafid Topan Sucipto of Bike Corner SYS KYT Racing team in the sixth lap. However, Sucipto crashed out in the very next lap. From then on, it was smooth sailing for Awhin.