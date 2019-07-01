Mascarenhas  wins South India Rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gaurav Gill failed to overtake Dean Mascarenhas despite a late onslaught as the latter kicked off the Indian National Rally Championship season with a win in the South India Rally here on Sunday. Team Champions’ Mascarenhas, with co-driver Shruptha Padival, had gone with a lead of 10 seconds. Mascarenhas, who was sporting JK Tyre rubber, was delighted with his win. “My car had lost one of the four cylinders on Saturday and it kept stalling. I however held my nerves and came through, making this one of my sweetest wins.”

Results: INRC Overall: 1) Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival – 1:45.10.800 hr; 2) Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G – 1:45:24.400 hr; 3) Gaurav Gill & Musa Sherif – 1:45:27.800 hr. INRC: 1) Gaurav Gill & Musa Sherif – 1:45:27.800 hr; 2) Phalguna URS & Srikanth Gowda – 1:48:04.500 hr. INRC 2: 1) Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival – 1:45.10.800 hr; 2) Rahul Kanthraj & Vivek Bhatt – 1:45:28.600 hr; 3) Ritesh Guttedar M & Lokaranjan HJ – 1:53:13.300 hr. INRC 3: 1) Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G – 1:45:24.400 hr; 2) Arjun Rao & Shanmuga Sundaram – 1:46:40.200 hr; 3) Daraius Shroff & Sheeraz Ahmed – 1:47:40.700 hr. INRC 4: 1) Vaibhav Marate & Arjun SSB – 1:53:02.100 hr; 2) Rakshith Iyer & Chandrashekar – 1:54:30.700 hr; 3) Shirole Prakhyat H & Bharath SM – 1:59:19.700 hr.