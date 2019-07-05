Home Sport Other

I-League clubs stick to stand on CL berth

Six I-League clubs jointly informed their unwillingness to give up top flight status to the All India Football Federation on Thursday

Published: 05th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six I-League clubs jointly informed their unwillingness to give up top flight status to the All India Football Federation on Thursday

“...I-League clubs agree to the broadcast plan and scheduling plans for the upcoming season even though it is not ideal. The clubs also agree to continue with the two league system for another 3 years despite initially demanding immediate resolution. However, they are not in favour of giving away their rightfully earned and longstanding AFC Champions league spot till a proper plan for the unified league is initiated,” the letter said.

