Home Sport Other

Out of focus but in the picture, says Veer

Deepak Mishra, one of the coaches who accompanied the Indians in Macau, also hopes that Veer comes back and takes up the sport professionally.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: START young. Win medals at Asian or international level before college. Apply for scholarships at Ivy League schools and go abroad. These steps, in the same order, are what some of the squash players in the country follow. While some of them come back and play for the country or participate in Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournaments after graduation, there are quite a few who focus on academics and ignore the sport.

On Sunday, India’s Veer Chotrani beat higher-seeded countrymate Yash Fadte 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 in a hard-fought final to win the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship. By doing so, he became the third Indian to win the prestigious title after Ravi Dixit and Velavan Senthilkumar. When asked what plans he had in mind for the future, Veer’s response was on the same lines. “I will be going to Cornell University for higher studies,” he told this daily

But he did not stop there. After graduation, the Mumbai lad wants to get back on the PSA circuit and represent the country. He was also excited about one particular thing. In New York, Veer will train under David Palmer, who is also the coach of India’s top men’s player Saurav Ghosal. “That is something I am looking forward to. The experience will be incredible,” the son of former national champion Manish Chotrani said. While the opportunity abroad is exciting for the youngster, he is also sad about missing out on PSA events in the country. “The Squash Rackets Federation of India is planning to hold tournaments for youngsters. Unfortunately, I won’t be here. But I will play when I can,” he said.

Deepak Mishra, one of the coaches who accompanied the Indians in Macau, also hopes that Veer comes back and takes up the sport professionally. “I have coached this batch for some time now during camps and they are extremely talented. But when they go abroad, a lot of things change. I want them to come back and play the sport,” Deepak said.

Veer shocked a lot of top seeds before winning the title. While Deepak praised his performance in Macau, the young coach is of the opinion that Veer needs to improve his fitness. He even joked about his chubby physique and suggested that he should get toned if he wants to make an impact. Veer too agreed on this. “I was a lot chubbier,” he laughed. “But I am going to work on it and come back stronger.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp