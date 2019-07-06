Home Sport Other

Archers miss out on World Cup Final

A stage winner or an archer with enough ranking points could have made the cut.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will have no representative this time around in the season-ending Archery World Cup Final set to be held in Moscow in September after both recurve and compound archers failed to progress to the medal rounds at the World Cup stage IV in Berlin on Thursday. However, the mixed recurve pair of Atul Verma and Laishram Bombayla Devi have the chance of signing off with a bronze.

A stage winner or an archer with enough ranking points could have made the cut. The prestigious meet is only for individual and mixed team events and does not include team competitions. None of the male recurve archers made it past the third round while only Deepika Kumari made it till the fourth round among women. Ranked fifth in the qualifications, the recurve pair of Atul and Bombayla lost to top seeds Korea 2-6 in the semifinals to set up a bronze-medal clash with seventh seed Italy on Sunday. They had earlier beaten Japan and Spain. 

In the compound section, Abhishek Verma had an outside chance of sealing a Moscow berth after garnering six points from previous outings. However, he failed to cross the fourth round hurdle, losing to Suleyman Araz of Turkey. The women also failed to impress with none of them managing to make it past round two.

The compound mixed pair of Abhishek and Muskan Kirar also failed to advance, losing to Russia 145-150 after securing a bye into the second round.A lot was expected from the recurve men, especially considering their recent silver-winning exploit at the World Championship. However, only Pravin Jadhav and Atul made it to round three while experienced campaigners Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai lost out in round two. India have generally done well in the season-ending meet, with Deepika and Abhishek winning bronze in their respective events last year. Abhishek had also combined with Jyothi Surekha Vennam to clinch silver in the mixed compound section.Twenty-six out of the 28 qualifier spaces were decided by the end of the semifinals in Germany. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp