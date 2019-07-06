Archers miss out on World Cup Final

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will have no representative this time around in the season-ending Archery World Cup Final set to be held in Moscow in September after both recurve and compound archers failed to progress to the medal rounds at the World Cup stage IV in Berlin on Thursday. However, the mixed recurve pair of Atul Verma and Laishram Bombayla Devi have the chance of signing off with a bronze.

A stage winner or an archer with enough ranking points could have made the cut. The prestigious meet is only for individual and mixed team events and does not include team competitions. None of the male recurve archers made it past the third round while only Deepika Kumari made it till the fourth round among women. Ranked fifth in the qualifications, the recurve pair of Atul and Bombayla lost to top seeds Korea 2-6 in the semifinals to set up a bronze-medal clash with seventh seed Italy on Sunday. They had earlier beaten Japan and Spain.

In the compound section, Abhishek Verma had an outside chance of sealing a Moscow berth after garnering six points from previous outings. However, he failed to cross the fourth round hurdle, losing to Suleyman Araz of Turkey. The women also failed to impress with none of them managing to make it past round two.

The compound mixed pair of Abhishek and Muskan Kirar also failed to advance, losing to Russia 145-150 after securing a bye into the second round.A lot was expected from the recurve men, especially considering their recent silver-winning exploit at the World Championship. However, only Pravin Jadhav and Atul made it to round three while experienced campaigners Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai lost out in round two. India have generally done well in the season-ending meet, with Deepika and Abhishek winning bronze in their respective events last year. Abhishek had also combined with Jyothi Surekha Vennam to clinch silver in the mixed compound section.Twenty-six out of the 28 qualifier spaces were decided by the end of the semifinals in Germany.