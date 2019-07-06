Home Sport Other

Budget 2019: National sports education board to be formed

The Khelo India scheme has been allotted a total of Rs 601cr, up from Rs 550.69cr in the revised 2018-19 budget.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were relatively few talking points in the Union Budget for sports with the setting up of National Sports Education Board, the most notable development. The board will be set up under the Khelo India Scheme, which has provided a boost in terms of grants allotted.

“Khelo India Scheme, launched in October, 2017, has created awareness of sports as an integral part of wellness throughout the country. The Government is committed to expand Khelo India Scheme and to provide all necessary financial support. To popularize sports at all levels, a National Sports Education Board for Development of Sportspersons would be set up under Khelo India Scheme,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. 

The Khelo India scheme has been allotted a total of Rs 601cr, up from Rs 550.69cr in the revised 2018-19 budget.

Of this, the Khelo India games will get Rs 500cr while Rs 30cr has been allotted to the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. Seventy crore will be utilised for the renovation of stadia in New Delhi.The assistance provided to National Sports Federation actually came down marginally from last year with them being allotted Rs 245cr. This is Rs 13 lakh less than last year. 

However, athletes across the country can look forward to increased incentives with the funds allotted for this increasing from Rs 63cr to Rs 89cr while Rs 2cr has been given to the National Welfare Fund for Sports Persons, which is a scheme to assist former athletes in need. Contribution to the National Sports Development Fund has also seen a huge increase from Rs 2cr last year to Rs 70cr this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2019 Union Budget National Sports Education Board Khelo India Khelo India Scheme Nirmala Sitharaman
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp