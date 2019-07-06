Budget 2019: National sports education board to be formed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were relatively few talking points in the Union Budget for sports with the setting up of National Sports Education Board, the most notable development. The board will be set up under the Khelo India Scheme, which has provided a boost in terms of grants allotted.

“Khelo India Scheme, launched in October, 2017, has created awareness of sports as an integral part of wellness throughout the country. The Government is committed to expand Khelo India Scheme and to provide all necessary financial support. To popularize sports at all levels, a National Sports Education Board for Development of Sportspersons would be set up under Khelo India Scheme,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The Khelo India scheme has been allotted a total of Rs 601cr, up from Rs 550.69cr in the revised 2018-19 budget.

Of this, the Khelo India games will get Rs 500cr while Rs 30cr has been allotted to the enhancement of sports facilities in Jammu and Kashmir. Seventy crore will be utilised for the renovation of stadia in New Delhi.The assistance provided to National Sports Federation actually came down marginally from last year with them being allotted Rs 245cr. This is Rs 13 lakh less than last year.

However, athletes across the country can look forward to increased incentives with the funds allotted for this increasing from Rs 63cr to Rs 89cr while Rs 2cr has been given to the National Welfare Fund for Sports Persons, which is a scheme to assist former athletes in need. Contribution to the National Sports Development Fund has also seen a huge increase from Rs 2cr last year to Rs 70cr this year.