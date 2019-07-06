Home Sport Other

India’s Jagshaanbir gets US scholarship

Jagshaanbir was one of the first prospects to get selected for the NBA Academy India through the ACG-NBA Jump program in 2017.  

NBA Academy India’s Jagshaanbir (R) is the first academy player to get a scholarship

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Golden State Prep (GSP) announced the signing of The NBA Academy India’s Jagshaanbir Singh, making him the first male player from the academy to receive a basketball scholarship with a program in US.  The 6ft 10in center will join the Post Graduate Program of the institute based in Napa Valley from August 2019.  

Jagshaanbir was one of the first prospects to get selected for the NBA Academy India through the ACG-NBA Jump program in 2017.  The same year, he was selected for the NBA’s Asia Pacific Team Camp held in China. In August 2018, he represented India in the FIBA U-18 Asian Championship held in Thailand.
Golden State Prep Founder Jeremy Russotti said, “We are excited to have a player of Jagshaanbir’s calibre.

We are certain that his on-court abilities coupled with his reading of the game will make him an ideal candidate for our team.” Jagshaanbir said, “This program will be a new challenge. I would like to thank the team at the NBA Academy India that contributed to my growth and prepared me to take this next step forward.”

