Home Sport Other

Want to make shooting sport affordable and accessible to all: Gagan Narang

Twenty years ago, after he came home crying, the London Olympics bronze medallist shooter has seen his father sell his house to buy him an air rifle.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gagan Narang finishes seventh in the 50m Rifle Prone Men's final | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Through innovations, Olympic medallist Gagan Narang is seeking to make shooting sport affordable and accessible for aspiring shooters from modest backgrounds.

Narang is familiar with the struggle young athletes face in their quest to reach the top.

Twenty years ago, after he came home crying, the London Olympics bronze medallist shooter has seen his father sell his house to buy him an air rifle.

13 years later, Narang would go on to become only the second Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in 10m air rifle.

The 36-year-old now mentors shooters at the Gun for Glory academy.

"The idea is to make shooting as accessible and affordable as possible. I hope it becomes like badminton and cricket and reach almost every house," Narang told PTI during a chat.

"We are trying to explore innovative ways to help the aspiring shooters, like making everything as much subsidised as possible. More the subsidies, the better it is. Now how to get subsidy, there also we are trying to take help through innovations," the multiple World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

"The endeavour is to give the shooters who have just started, and not just the established ones, the best of facilities and training, the technical bit as well as the mental aspect."

While he has no doubt that things have improved drastically from the time he was dreaming to make it big, Narang said more needs to be done, urging corporate houses and state governments for a raise.

"Back in our time, things were different and the situation is much better now, there is no doubt about that. But it is always better if more and more corporate houses are involved and also the governments. They definitely need more support," the ace rifle man said.

In May, the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation shortlisted 30 shooters from 300 applicants for the ambitious 'Project Leap'.

The selected youth and junior shooters from across India are part of the third year of this elite programme which aims for excellence at grassroots.

The GNSPF-backed Project Leap trained shooters are already making impression at the international arena by unearthing the untapped talent.

On and off, Narang have stars from other disciplines visiting the academy, which helps in promoting the sport.

The most recent was cricketer Dwayne Bravo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shooting Gagan Narang Gun for Glory academy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp