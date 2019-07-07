Talent Cup promises to unearth next-gen talent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was lunch break at the ongoing MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championships at the Madras Motor Racing Track in Sriperumbudur. As everyone discussed the results of the day at their respective tables, an official stopped a young boy, no more than 13 or 14, and asked him what his top speed in the morning race was. A bit more than 190 km/hr, he replied. Suddenly all the chatter in the background gave way to a stunned silence.

One of the most eye-catching things about Round 2 of the INMRC is that the fastest bikes are being driven by the youngest competitors. The round marked the debut of the Honda NSF 250R class of the Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup, which features some of the fastest two-wheelers in the Indian racing circuit today. The NSF 250R is essentially what Honda riders at Moto 3 (the third tier of MotoGP) get to ride — current MotoGP driver Alex Marquez won the championship in 2014 on an upgraded version. And now eight young Indian riders, some of them as young as 12, are getting to hone their skills on that machine.

For Honda India’s vice-president of brand & communication Prabhu Nagaraj, all this is just part of a grand plan. “Most of the riders are going as per our expectations,” he said. “Because it’s not just that they are doing on their own. The platform which we developed takes care of their development.

“The NSF250R riders are riding here for the first time after three sessions with the academy. I’m surprised by the way their performances here, especially 12-year-old Sarthak. He was into motocross previously and now we have directly inducted him into the 250R. Im amazed that the kid is doing so well and with each practice, he has improved. He has cut down close to five seconds in the race and finished in the top five.”

The racers who are participating in the Talent Cup were selected after careful evaluation.

“When we started, we only checked their two-wheeler riding know-how,” Nagaraj said. “We shortlisted a few riders, we gave them training and track experience. During the latter, we identified potential drivers. Once we shortlisted candidates for the NSF250, we had a separate academy for them so that they could get used to the machine. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we can identify the top two or three riders and take them to the next level.”