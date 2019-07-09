Weightlifter Swati Singh under IWF dope radar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian weightlifter Swati Singh has returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for morphine, the IWF said in a statement but the world body is yet to clarify whether she has committed a doping violation.

The International Weightlifting Federation did not specify the competition in which Swati, who is a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in the women's 53kg category, returned the AAF.

"IWF reports that the sample of Ms. Swati Singh (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Morphine (S7. Narcotics)," the IWF stated on its website.

Morphine falls in the narcotics sub-category of drugs under specified stimulants which are prohibited in-competition, as per the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.

However, Swati does not face any ban until it is proved she committed an anti-doping rule violation.

"In any case where it is determined that the athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published. IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is close," the statement said.

Swati, who had finished third in the National championships in February had represented India at the Asian Championship in April where she had finished seventh.