Indian sprinter Dutee Chand flooded with praises for rare feat in World University Games

Published: 10th July 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Compliments and praises poured in from different quarters for Odisha's ace sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday following her gold medal win at the 30th Summer University Games in Naples, Italy.

Dutee scripted history by winning the gold medal in the Women's 100-metre sprint clocking a timing of 11.32 seconds on Tuesday. It is the first ever gold medal for India in the World University Games.

"Pull me down, I will come back stronger" - tweeted Dutee immediately after winning the gold medal. She had qualified for the final with a timing of 11.41 seconds in the semifinal which was also a rare feat for an Indian athlete in the tournament. The fastest woman in the country, however, dedicated the medal to the people of Odisha.

"I am happy to learn that I am the first girl to win gold for India at the World University Games. I dedicate this medal to the people of my State, my university KIIT, its founder Achyuta Samanta and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for all their support," she said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were the very first to wish the young athlete.

Since no Indian had earlier qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games, the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the 23-year-old athlete. President Kovind congratulated Dutee in three languages - English, Hindi and Odia.

"Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India's first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics," he tweeted.

Stating that it is an exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Dutee for winning the hard earned and well-deserved gold in the Women's 100 m finals. "You make India proud," he tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju too praised Dutee. "I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, gold for India. Anyone who follows the spirit of Olympics and #athletics would understand how mighty an achievement this is on the world stage! I have no words to describe my sense of jubilation and fulfilment," Rijiju tweeted.

