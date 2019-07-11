Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton ducks controversy, praises British fans

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader was asked to respond to claims by Red Bull team boss that Verstappen was now the 'best driver in the world.'

Published: 11th July 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton will be seeking a record sixth British Grand Prix win this weekend | AP

By AFP

SILVERSTONE: Lewis Hamilton did his best to avoid controversy Thursday when he ducked comparisons with other drivers and heaped praise on his countrymen ahead of his home British Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader was asked to respond to claims by rival Red Bull team boss Christian Horner that Max Verstappen was now the 'best driver in the world.'

Horner had suggested that the 21-year-old Dutch driver, who ended Mercedes' winning start to 2019 by winning last month's Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull, would beat Hamilton if they raced in equal cars.

"I don't compare myself to anybody," said Hamilton. "I don't need to. I don't really have a response to his [Horner's] claims...Ultimately every now and then someone needs certain attention.

"I think Max has been doing a great job and it is really exciting to watch. I think the last race was fantastic. It will be really interesting to see how they go moving forward."

Asked where he would be in 2024 and beyond, Hamilton said he could not imagine what he would be doing, but that if was still coming to Silverstone, it would be as a driver. "And if not, I won't be here in any other capacity..."

Hamilton will be seeking a record sixth British Grand Prix win this weekend, as Mercedes try to bounce back from their defeat in the Styrian Alps.  

"I think we are fully aware that the Red Bulls and Ferraris have taken a step forward and the pace that they had at the last race was great," he said. "I expect this weekend that it will be closer between us all.

"Last year, Ferrari were super-fast here, as were the Red Bulls. I think the Red Bulls were a little bit down, but now they have the new engine I think they will be even quicker. It is definitely not going to be an easy weekend."

He explained how much his home event meant to him. 

"It really is a spectacular weekend," he said. "There's excitement, there's the adrenaline going, there's pressure - my whole family is coming this weekend - it's that one weekend where it's the most special because you've got your family and closest support around you.

"I've been really privileged to come here and have some spectacular races...I'm trying to make sure I remain calm and level-headed. I feel like I have a mountain to climb this weekend and who better to help me do it than the British fans." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix Mercedes
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp