Amir Khan wins WBC international welterweight title

By PTI

JEDDAH: Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan clinched the WBC international welterweight title after knocking out Australian Billy Dib in the fourth round of his bout in the inaugural Super Boxing League here.

Khan was undoubtedly the stronger of the two as he landed a combination of punches right from the start, leaving his opponent on the floor with a left hook in the second round.

In the fourth round a double left hook again left Billy shaken, throwing in the towel to end the contest at King Abdullah Sports City.

"I felt very comfortable in there, I could see I had the strength, power and movement right early in the bout. I could see openings. third round I capitalised more. It was a great fight," Khan told PTI after the bout ended in the wee hours Saturday.

"It was a quick turnaround after the Crawford fight. Whenever I fight I always make it exciting, I always make it very interesting. I want to thank all the fans in Saudi Arabia for coming to the fight and we'll be back soon."

It was a great comeback by Khan, who was knocked out by WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in his last bout in April.

After the fight, Khan expressed his desire to fight former four-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao next.

"The discussions are going on and if it materialise I would love to come back to Saudi Arabia to face Manny Pacquiao," Khan said.

Billy, who got the fight last month after Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat was forced to withdraw following a car crash, said, "What went wrong is that he looked bigger than what he seemed at the weighing in.

"He was stronger and it just didn't go my way. But look we both are safe and that is what matters.

"Of course, I would have loved to have more time to prepare but it's okay," added the Sydney-born fighter, who had to move up to make his welterweight debut after being roped in in June.