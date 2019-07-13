Coach Graham Reid wants India to play attacking brand of hockey 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the senior men's hockey team players reported on Monday, the first day of the national camp at Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru, they had to go through some tests, and head coach Graham Reid was decently satisfied with the results.

Though the players were given some time off to see their families after the FIH Series Finals, they had to follow some strict fitness plan, which might have helped. "They were at much better level than they used to be in the past while joining the camp. We talked about coming into the camp fit rather than getting fit," said the Australian.

As one speaks to the gaffer, it becomes clear that the players have to be on the top of their game and also maintain a high level of fitness during his tenure. He wants his team to play an attacking brand of hockey, but more importantly, play a high-pressing game. If a player is unfit, it becomes difficult to play the high-pressing game - in a fast-paced sport like hockey - running from one end to the other.

"I love attacking and high-pressing game, also getting the ball off them (opponents). As far as the high press is concerned, that is the game, which I would like my team to play as a coach, and Chris (Ciriello, analytical coach) also shares the same values. Every time I coach, I incorporate that into my team. We still need to do that half-court press, but we need to able to put pressure when required in a game." said Reid.

After taking over one of the most musical chair jobs in Indian sports, his first assignment was the Australia Tour. India beat WA Thundersticks and won one match against Australia A and drew one. They lost both their matches against Australia. Following the trip Down Under, India clinched the FIH Series Final at home. The former player, after two major tournaments, has felt the need for Indian players to pass swiftly and also emphasised on the need to cut down on dribbling.

"I would like to have a passing game, which we need to work more and know when to dribble as well. The great thing is that these players have great skills, but now the question is how to get them to do it when required," Reid said.

With the ongoing camp, which includes 34 probables, set to last for a period of six weeks, it would give Reid good time to implement his ideas and prepare the boys for the Olympic qualifiers scheduled in a few months time. But before that, India will feature in Tokyo 2020 Test hockey event next month, where the coach could try out different combinations. "This (camp) will give me a good opportunity to see them. We have a tournament in Japan, where we can try other players," concluded Reid.

