Indian Olympic Association five-member panel to run derecognised Indian Golf Union

With the Olympic qualifications round corner for the golfers, it was prudent to form this panel so that golfers don’t suffer.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a five-member golf governance committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the now derecognised Indian Golf Union (IGU). With the Olympic qualifications round corner for the golfers, it was prudent to form this panel so that golfers don’t suffer. The main goal of the panel will be selecting players, liaise between government and the international golf federation to send athletes in competitions abroad.

In a letter signed by the IOA president Narinder Batra, the IGU said that until a new body is formed through the process of an appropriate election adhering to the National Sports Development Code 2011 and IOA norms, the committee shall take functional decisions. “The committee shall liaise with all stakeholders, ensure compliance of norms and helping IGU conduct the election.

Considering the of participation in Tokyo Olympic Games, the committee shall oversee all aspects with regard to the participation of athletes and officials in the Olympic qualifier competitions/events during the interim period,” said the letter.  The panel is headed by Kavita Singh (chairperson) and other members are Mukesh Kumar, Onkar Singh, Vir Srivastava and a nominee of the international golf federation.

Mukesh Kumar said the panel would work closely with all stakeholders and prominence would be given to all members to bring IGU back into the IOA fold. “We will help them while framing the constitution so that they get recognized as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will take care of the athletes so that their Olympic qualification is not jeopardised.” In another letter, the IOA has formed a three-member ad-hoc committee to oversee the elections in now-defunct Assam Olympic Association. The committee will be headed by IOA joint secretary SM Bali. 

