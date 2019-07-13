Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton shrugs off criticism after missing out on British GP pole

Hamilton is seeking a record sixth British victory on Sunday and is 31 points ahead of Bottas in the world championship after winning six of this year's nine races.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton

He made a slight error on his laps in the top-ten shootout | AP

By AFP

SILVERSTONE: Lewis Hamilton brushed off questions about his lifestyle and heaped praise on his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn had beaten him Saturday to pole position for the British Grand Prix.

The five-time world champion rejected suggestions that his regular trans-Atlantic commuting from Los Angeles to race at European Grands Prix was affecting his performances.

"I do have five world titles and they didn't come on their own," he said. "My preparation comes first and I've felt fantastic all weekend.

"The pressure's quite high here, being a home Grand Prix. I prepare the best I can, but I do what I want.

"I don't do what you think I should do or anyone else thinks I should do and that's what has led me to five world titles."

The questioning of his travel habits came after his former team-mate and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg said that if had flown from Los Angeles to compete at Silverstone he would have struggled to make the top 10 in qualifying.

It also followed a blistering demonstration of speed by Bottas who took pole ahead of Hamilton by just 0.006 seconds, ending the championship leader's hopes of claiming a fifth consecutive British pole and seventh overall at his home race.

Hamilton is seeking a record sixth British victory on Sunday and is 31 points ahead of Bottas in the world championship after winning six of this year's nine races.

He made a slight error on his laps in the top-ten shootout, which cost him pole, but was philosophical about both that and the veiled criticism of his lifestyle.

"I'm frustrated with myself," he said. "But it is what it is. It doesn't really matter at the end of the day.

"You can only look forward. Valtteri did the job, congratulations to him and for us it wasn't the best of qualifying sessions."

'Fit into a square box'

This week, in an interview for Channel 4 and The Times newspaper, Hamilton said: "The problem is that people expect you to fit into a box. You have to fit into a square box.

"This is how all the other drivers do it, so this is how you have to do it. That doesn't work for me.

"I am different in my own way. This is how I get from A to B. This is how I achieve greatness. Just forget about comparing me to the previous people you've worked with..."

For Bottas, this blistering pole was the latest signal of his determination to land a first ever world title.

"For sure, the championship fight is still on,” he said.

"I need to take every opportunity there is otherwise Lewis is going to be too far away and I won’t be able to reach him anymore.

"Tomorrow is going to be important, but so is the race after that and the race after that. I just need to use these opportunities and make sure I do everything I can to cut the margin."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Grand Prix Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp