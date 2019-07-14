Divya shines in national sub-junior chess tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top Seed Wim Divya Deshmukh combined her queen and bishop in the end game arising out of a Queens Indian Defence to beat Garima Gaurav of Bihar in 40 moves.

Round 7: Girls: B Patil (MAH) 6 drew with M Dehankar (MAH) 6; G Gaurav (BIH) 5 lost to D Deshmukh (MAH) 6; Jyothsna L (TN) 5 lost to Sai Divya (AP) 6; B Mukh­erjee (WB) 5 lost to Poorna MK (TN) 6; N Muralidharan (TN) 5 drew with A Kotwal (J&K) 5; D Masanam (TN) 5.5 bt Shreetu Nandi (GUJ) 4.5; Rindhiya V (TN) 5.5 bt Chinnam Vyshnavi (AP) 4.5; Jain Nityata (MP) 5 bt Sasvatha A (TN) 4; Dhyana Patel (GUJ) 4.5 drew with Tanvi Hadkonkar (GOA) 4.5; Vijayasubhasri S (TN) 4 lost to Varsha Ramesh (TN) 5. Boys: Pranav V (TN) 6 drew with Raja Rithvik R (TEL) 6; S Chakravarty (WB) 6 drew with Rohith Krishna S (TN) 6; Rathneesh R (TN) 5.5 drew with Samant Aditya S (MAH) 5.5; A Varshney (Del) 6 bt Ilamparthi AR (TN) 5; Anadkat Kartavya (GUJ) 5.5 drew with S Kam­otra (J& K) 5.5; Kushagra Mohan (TEL) 5.5 bt Mahitosh Dey (ORI) 5; Arjun Gupta (Del) 5.5 bt Ajay Karthikeyan (TN) 4.5; Nikhil Magizhnan (TN) 5 drew with Komal Sajja (KAR) 5; Srikrishnan P (TN) 5.5 bt Gugan G (TN) 4.5; A Raviku­mar (TN) 5.5 bt Ayyappan Prabu (TN) 4.5.

Krishna bags title

Krishna Hooda defeated Karan Singh 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the boy’s final of the MGC-AITA National Series U-18 tennis tournament.

Results: (Finals): Boys: Krishna Hooda (CH) bt Karan Singh (HR) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. Girls: Reshma Maruri (KR) bt Prerna Vichare (MH) 6-3, 1-0 rtd hurt.