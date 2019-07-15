Home Sport Other

Chess: Raja Rithvik on top after eighth round

The qualifiers for the tournament was completed on Saturday and Sunday. The finals will be held on July 20. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IM Raja Rithvik of Telangana (7 points) took the sole lead by beating Sanket Chakravarty of West Bengal in the 8th round of the 45th national sub-junior girls and Open chess championship. Four players V Pranav, Rohith Krishna S (both from Tamil Nadu), Samant Aditya of Maharashtra, Praloy Sahoo of Bengal with 6.5 points each are just behind the leader.

Important results: Round 8: Boys: R Raja Rithvik (Tel) 7 bt Sanket Chakravarty (WB) 6; S Rohith Krishna (TN) 6.5 drew with V Pranav (TN) 6.5; S Samant Aditya (Mah) 6.5 bt Aaryan Varshney (Del) 6; Kushagra Mohan (Tel) 6 drew with Arjun Gupta (Del) 6; Devesh Anand Naik (Goa) 6 drew with R Rathneesh (TN) 6; Soham Kamotra (J&K) 5.5 lost to Praloy Sahoo (WB) 6.5; Anadkat Kartavya (Guj) 6 drew with  Srikrishnan P (TN) 6; Aditya Bikram Paul (WB) 6  drew with  Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) 6; M Pranesh (TN) 5.5 drew with B Vignesh (TN) 5.5; Soham Dey (WB) 5.5 drew with Nikhil Magizhnan (TN) 5.5. Girls: Divya Deshmukh (Mah) 7 bt Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) 6; M Sai Divya (AP) 6 lost to Mrudul Dehankar (Mah) 7;  Poorna Sri M.K (TN) 6.5 drew with Divyabharathi Masanam (TN) 6; Jain Nityata (MP) 6 bt Rindhiya V (TN) 5.5; L Jyothsna (TN) 6 bt Rebecca Jesumarian (TN) 5; V Meenatchi Rajam (TN) 5 lost to Bristy Mukherjee (WB) 6; Varsha Ramesh (TN) 6 bt Kheerthi Ganta (Tel) 5; Arushi Kotwal (J & K) 6  bt KM Shrija (TN) 5; P Tarunika (TN)  5.5 drew with Garima Gaurav (Bih) 5.5; Dhyana Patel (GUJ) 4.5 lost to  Nayanikaa  Muralidharan (TN) 6.

Hockey tournament
Golden Talent Foundation (GTF) will be conducting the Indo-Britain youth hockey league tournament in association with YMCA College of Physical Education. 
The tournament will be held from July 15 to 17. The winner will get to take home the Olympian VJ Peter Memorial Cup and the runner-up will be awarded the Olympian R Francis Memorial Cup.

Under-14 tennis meet
A National Series ranking tournament for the under-14 boys and girls will commence at the MPTA-KTC courts in OMR from Monday. The qualifiers for the tournament was completed on Saturday and Sunday. The finals will be held on July 20. 

